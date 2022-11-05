Who is Turnstile? Taco Bell commercial features the Baltimore band

Taco Bell recently collaborated with Baltimore band Turnstile to bring in early joy this Holiday season. The fast food brand's new commercial for the returning fan-favorite Nacho Fries features the band's song Holiday.

The company marketed their Nacho Fries over a TikTok video on October 3, 2022. The fifteen-second post featured the band's music while various clips of fries and nacho sauce were shown.

On October 31, an extended version of the TikTok video was released as a television commercial. It was broadcast during Sunday Night Football on NBC.

Who is Turnstile? More about the Taco Bell collaboration

Turnstile is an American hardcore punk band from Baltimore, formed in 2010. They debuted with their EP, Pressure to Succeed, in 2011. The band is known as the "rule-breaker" and has had a steadily growing fan base.

Their latest albums, Time & Space (2018) and Glow On (2021) launched Turnstile into the mainstream, with them getting more press and bigger shows.

Speaking about the collaboration with Turnstile, Tim Bergevin, the fast-food chain's Vice President of Influencer Marketing, said:

"Not only does Turnstile kick-off the return of Nacho Fries, they represent the bright future for what we envision will be bigger platforms and even more opportunities for Feed the Beat artists and alumni in 2023.”

While his colleague Jon Landman, Managing Partner / CEO of Taco Bell’s Music Agency, The Syndicate, said:

"We’re so excited to highlight an artist like Turnstile who is creating such a unique sonic landscape. When you hear the riff in ‘Holiday’ it immediately grabs your attention."

Turnstile (Image via Wikimedia Commons)

While many fans of the food chain are surprised, this is not the first time the chain has featured the Baltimore band. In 2015, Taco Bell named Tunstile a part of their "Feed the Beat" program.

The program, which was started in 2006, promotes artists and bands of all genres by exposing fans to new artists and vice versa. In addition, they give any touring musicians $500 in Taco Bell gift cards. Their motto remains "Free Food. Great Music"

Promotional material for Feed The Beat (Image via Feed The Beat)

Further, the program boosts the artists by giving them an opportunity to perform at stage events across the country. They do so by featuring their music in Taco Bell commercials and amplifying them through the company's social presence.

The campaign has highlighted artists such as Pinkshift (2022), Twenty One Pilots (2012), Portugal, The Man (2010), and Bebe Rexha (2015) previously.

Expanding on the brand's passion for music, Bergevin explained:

"Music has long been a part of the Taco Bell DNA. Highlighting bands like Turnstile is a great representation of our Feed the Beat program that helps support and amplify culture’s leading artists."

"They made it," fans overwhelmed with joy and pride for the band.

Fans extended their support and wishes across Twitter. While some said that the band has "made it," others expressed joy at seeing the band in the commercial.

Curt @CurtSPerkins Turnstile in a Taco Bell commercial?! Look at them go! Turnstile in a Taco Bell commercial?! Look at them go!

yukon cornelius @verycoolbtw just saw a Taco Bell commercial featuring Turnstile and I’ve never been happier just saw a Taco Bell commercial featuring Turnstile and I’ve never been happier

Ben Smith @BenSmith94 Just heard Turnstile on a Taco Bell advert. Dudes rock. Just heard Turnstile on a Taco Bell advert. Dudes rock.

dale earncash @tboggins Just saw the Taco Bell Turnstile ad in the wild, and why do I feel like crying happy tears? Just saw the Taco Bell Turnstile ad in the wild, and why do I feel like crying happy tears?

Meghin Moore✨ @meghin_ i know a lot of folks have already mentioned this, but HELL YEAH TURNSTILE IN A TACO BELL COMMERCIAL. i know a lot of folks have already mentioned this, but HELL YEAH TURNSTILE IN A TACO BELL COMMERCIAL.

Taco Bell is an American chain of fast-food restaurants known for its Mexican-cuisine-inspired dishes. The brand is known for its tacos, burritos, nachos, and specialty items. It also promotes indie and new musicians by collaborating with The Syndicate, an independent marketing agency.

Nacho Fries returned to the restaurant's menu on October 13, 2022, along with TRUFF Nacho Fries.

Poll : 0 votes