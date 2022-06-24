"I thought he was some actor": Johnny Davis Taco Bell commercial explored as athlete goes viral after NBA draft selection

Johnny Davis is a busy man, and for a good reason. The Washington Wizards chose Davis in the 2022 NBA draft as the 10th overall pick. The former Wisconsin Badger was a lottery pick and will be filling the guard position in Washington alongside Bradley Beal. Davis became Wisconsin’s first lottery pick since Frank Kaminsky was taken at No. 9 by the Charlotte Hornets in 2015.

Johnny Davis was selected by the Washington Wizards in the 2020 NBA Drafts (Image via Getty)

Davis boasts an impressive resume, bagging accolades like the Lute Olsen Player of the Year and Jerry West award. With an average of 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game in the 2021-22 season, he is also the Big Ten Player of the year. Davis earned first-team All-America honors for his contributions at both ends of the court.

The former Badger has recently created quite a stir off the court as well. The rising star was seen featured in a nationwide Taco Bell advertisement, and he's also an absolute on-screen star.

The Taco Bell commercial augmented Johnny Davis' draft night

Taco Bell advertisement featuring Davis (Image via Taco Bell/Twitter)

The theme of the Taco Bell commercial, aired nationally, was centered around the NBA draft night. The Taco bell advertisement starts by showing Davis hearing his name being called in the draft. But he leaves the event to make a pit stop at a Taco Bell to experience their toasted cheddar chalupa. The ad is well-crafted and eye-catching. It certainly riled up the internet as comments began pouring in.

@overtime Johnny Davis also has a Taco Bell ad draft related @overtime Johnny Davis also has a Taco Bell ad draft related 👀 https://t.co/rb6l7uCoyR

Many users didn't know that Davis was a professional athlete, not an actor. Several tweets pointed out that viewers were stunned to learn the truth.

Some also commented on the coincidence of Davis getting picked in the draft, which came eight weeks after the advertisement was aired. Although this is his first TV commercial, fans seem impressed by his natural acting abilities.

ᶜᴼᴿᴱᵞ @Coreyiiip Wait, that Johnny Davis kid is a real player?? LOL I thought he was just some actor in the Taco Bell draft commercial Wait, that Johnny Davis kid is a real player?? LOL I thought he was just some actor in the Taco Bell draft commercial 😂

KFH Radio @kfhradio Twitter amazed to learn Johnny Davis from Taco Bell ads is a real basketball player audacy.com/kfh/sports/fan… Twitter amazed to learn Johnny Davis from Taco Bell ads is a real basketball player audacy.com/kfh/sports/fan…

PITT BASKETBALL SHOUTING @N_THEYSTAYTHERE JOHNNY DAVIS FROM THE TACO BELL COMMERCIALS IS A REAL GUY??? JOHNNY DAVIS FROM THE TACO BELL COMMERCIALS IS A REAL GUY???

Waly Lama @_WalyLama_ swear to god I thought Johnny Davis was just a taco bell commercial swear to god I thought Johnny Davis was just a taco bell commercial

FanDuel @FanDuel Taco Bell seeing Johnny Davis get drafted: Taco Bell seeing Johnny Davis get drafted: https://t.co/HKU80qUjc0

Matt Pennie @matt_pennie Is it weird for the Wizards to draft Johnny Davis after he was already picked by Taco Bell like 8 weeks ago? Is it weird for the Wizards to draft Johnny Davis after he was already picked by Taco Bell like 8 weeks ago? https://t.co/iGYPLA9vr5

Kendall @_kendallrjones_ I’ll be disappointed if Johnny Davis doesn’t celebrate getting drafted with a toasted cheddar chalupa from Taco Bell. #NBADraft I’ll be disappointed if Johnny Davis doesn’t celebrate getting drafted with a toasted cheddar chalupa from Taco Bell. #NBADraft https://t.co/AEj7VwyZSe

I was today years old when I learned that Johnny Davis from the Taco Bell NBA draft commercial is actually real. Oops.

Johnny Davis has previously partnered with brands like Mountain Dew and Jockey. He is the brand ambassador for the latter.

Davis was born in La Crosse, Wisconsin, in February 2002. He was a notable player throughout high school, receiving widespread attention for his talent. Davis represented the United States at the 2021 FIBA Under-19 World Cup in Latvia. He averaged 4.1 points per game, helping his team win the gold medal.

