Where was Loren Montgomery last seen? Details explored as police search for missing 12-year-old boy in Sullivan County

Pennsylvania State Police are reportedly searching for Loren Montgomery, a missing 12-year-old boy in Sullivan County. Montgomery, a resident of Dushore from Sullivan County, was reported missing on Monday, November 6, 2023.

Concerns were raised after Loren Montogomery, last seen around 11:30 a.m. at his home in Cherry Township, at 11073 SR 220, failed to return home after his friends picked him up on Monday morning.

According to a missing persons flier posted by Aware Foundation on social media platforms, the 12-year-old who left his phone at home while leaving with his friends could be in the Towanda area. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, The Aware Foundation wrote:

“The Pennsylvania State Police is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old juvenile from Dushore, PA. Loren Montgomery was last seen near his residence on November 6, 2023, at 11073 SR 220 in Cherry Township around 11:30 a.m. when he was picked up by a friend in the area.”

Online community extend support to Loren Montgomery's family in the wake of his disappearance

The online community are supporting the family of Loren Montgomery, a 12-year-old from Dsugore who disappeared after leaving home with his friends on Monday, November 6, 2023.

Police, who issued a plea information about the missing boy suspected to be in the Towanda area, described Loren Montgomery as a white male who stands 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 100 pounds. The missing boy reportedly has short brown hair and blue eyes. The Aware Foundation, who urged people to amplify the message of the young boy’s disappearance in hopes of generating leads, also said:

“He left without a cell phone. He could be in the Towanda area. If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Pennsylvania State Police at 570-946-4610.”

The post was shared over a hundred times by netizens who expressed concern for the well-being of the missing boy while hoping for his safe return.

