See No Evil on ID: What happened to Sasha Samsudean?

27-year-old Orlando resident Sasha Samsudean was reportedly strangled to death in the early hours of October 17, 2015, by the security guard of her apartment complex. Samsudean resided at the Uptown Place Apartment complex where she owned a property. The residential building had surveillance cameras, a 24/7 security guard named Stephen Duxbury, and digital codes for apartment access.

Sasha Samsudean was strangled to death and an autopsy revealed that she suffered blunt forced trauma to her head.

Her case will soon be featured on the See No Evil episode titled No Place Like Home. The synopsis for the same reads:

"When young professional Sasha Samsudean disappears after a night out in downtown Orlando, Florida, detectives turn to video surveillance footage to unravel the mystery and bring Sasha's killer to justice."

Season 6 episode 2 of the show will re-air on Investigation Discovery on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at 6 pm EST.

Who was Sasha Samsudean? Details explored

Sasha Samsudean was born to Tara and Ken H. Samsudean on July 4, 1988, in New York, United States. Sasha grew up in Orlando, Florida with her sibling Ken Samsudean. She graduated from the University of Florida and moved around the city seven times within five years.

She worked as a social media manager at a real estate company 407apartments.com and swamprentals.com, where her bio reads:

"Meeting with leasing staffs and getting a feel for a community's culture makes it really easy for me to match renters with their perfect home, and I can do that through my reviews and articles. I'm like the cupid of apartment hunting!"

The outgoing 27-year-old lived at a high-value property at Uptown Place Condominiums. As per Oxygen, the apartments at Uptown Place had surveillance cameras, a 24/7 security guard, and digital key codes for each unit.

A still of Sasha Samsudean (Image via Oxygen True Crime)

She attended a soccer match with friends before visiting one of her favorite bars in Orlando, Attic Nightclub. Sasha was scheduled to meet her friend, Anthony Roper, for breakfast the following morning.

What happened to Sasha Samsudean?

Sasha Samsudean visited the Attic Nightclub with her friends on October 17, 2015. According to her friend, Anthony Roper, Sasha was ready to leave for home at around 12:30 am and left the establishment on foot in an inebriated state. The journey usually took about 10 minutes. However, it was reported that she was dropped home in an Uber by two women who spotted her walking and were concerned for her safety.

A still of Sasha (Image via Reddit/@fatimhemraj)

However, Sasha failed to meet Roper for breakfast the next morning. She also did not answer calls and messages - something that was unlike her as she was reported to be active on social media.

Roper, along with two other friends, left for Uptown Place Condominiums to check in on her. Upon their arrival, they noticed that Sasha's car was in the complex while a present she was supposed to take to a baby shower that day was sitting inside the car.

According to Click Orlando, Roper contacted the local police and requested a welfare check when Sasha did not answer the door went unanswered.

A still from the surveillance video inside Uptown Place Apartments (Image via Orlando Police Department)

The police officers who arrived at the scene entered the home to discover the strong smell of a cleaning fluid or bleach. Sasha was found inside her bedroom under her comforter with her hair and hands visible from afar.

Upon close inspection, it was evident that she had been strangled to death. Her clothes were reportedly torn and some items of clothing were missing. Sasha's keys, phone, and purse were also missing. Officials also discovered that there were no signs of forced entry.

A medical examiner on the scene confirmed that blunt trauma to her head and abrasions on her body were consistent with some form of restraint. The investigators recovered fingerprints from under the toilet seat and the nightstand along with a partial shoeprint.

They also collected DNA samples from Sasha Samsudean's neck and chest area and got hold of the surveillance footage from the street cameras.

Who killed Sasha Samsudean?

Sasha reportedly died at the hands of her building's security guard, Stephen Duxbury, who stalked the staircases near her apartment for about 40 minutes. A neighbor at Uptown Place came forward to inform the police of Duxbury's suspicious activity that night.

The footage from the building presented investigators with a different story than Duxbury's statement and he was called for a polygraph test, which came back positive. Moreover, the fingerprints, DNA samples, and shoeprint matched Duxbury's profile.

A still of Stephen Duxbury (Image via Orlando Sentinel)

Stephen Duxbury was found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted s*xual battery, and burglary on November 21, 2017. He was sentenced to two life sentences without parole and an additional 15 years for burglary.

The upcoming episode of See No Evil will shed light on the case involving Sasha Samsudean when it re-airs on Investigation Discovery on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at 6 pm EST.