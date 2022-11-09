Dateline: Secrets Uncovered: When did Heather Elvis go missing and where was she last seen?

The November 8, 2022, episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered looks into the case of Heather Elvis, a promising young woman who met her end possibly due to an affair with an older man.

This rerun episode looks back at the famous case that shook the little town of South Carolina in 2013. At the time, Heather Elvis was only 20 years old.

Following her movements before she disappeared and accounts from her friends, who hinted at an overly jealous wife who found out about the affair, Sidney and Tammy Moorer were charged with kidnapping and murder.

WMBF News @wmbfnews Deadline for Tammy Moorer to provide information on Heather Elvis’ disappearance is here >> wmbfnews.com/2019/10/23/dea… Deadline for Tammy Moorer to provide information on Heather Elvis’ disappearance is here >> wmbfnews.com/2019/10/23/dea… https://t.co/rdz4MYgJjX

Sadly, no trace of Heather was found, even after the charges. Eventually, the murder charges were dropped, but both Tammy and Sidney were sent to prison on different charges.

Here is a look back at all the events that transpired before Heather Elvis disappeared.

Who was Heather Elvis and what happened to her?

Full During their investigation into Heather Elvis' disappearance, police say they made an important discovery inside Tammy and Sidney Moorer's truck.Story: abcn.ws/2OqQGYS Full #ABC2020 episodes: bit.ly/38aJgzR During their investigation into Heather Elvis' disappearance, police say they made an important discovery inside Tammy and Sidney Moorer's truck.Story: abcn.ws/2OqQGYSFull #ABC2020 episodes: bit.ly/38aJgzR https://t.co/3MThNeXzPa

A budding youngster with a supposedly bright future, 20-year-old Elvis was a South Carolina native who had just begun building her career when she tragically disappeared in December 2013.

Heather was working as a waitress at the Tilted Kilt Pub and House of Blues around Myrtle Beach and was looking forward to a career as a cosmetologist. She even landed a job at a beauty parlor before she disappeared.

In June 2013, Heather first took notice of the 37-year-old married resident of Socastee, Sidney Moorer, who worked as a repairman at the place where she worked, soon beginning an affair with him.

Brianna Kulzer, her former roommate, and coworker recalled:

"We all knew about it because people did make fun of [Heather] knowing that he was a married man,...Heather was made fun of a lot, and she was called multiple names by girls we worked with. … One day, two of the girls decided to call the Tilted Kilt and pretend to be Tammy, Sidney’s wife."

Not long after the affair began, Tammy Moorer allegedly found out about it and confronted Heather Elvis over the phone. She also allegedly made Sidney call his ex-girlfriend and break up with her, as she listened, not stopping at this however.

The accused continued to harass Elvis for a long period after the affair ended, calling her and her workplace repeatedly and even texting pictures of herself and her husband in s*xual positions.

Elvis tried to move on from this. She also suspected that she was pregnant with Sidney's child at the time. Later, she went on a date with a guy named Steven Schiraldi on December 17, 2022.

After their date, Schiraldi dropped Elvis off at her Carolina Forest apartment around 1:00 am EST, and that was the last time she was seen alive.

On December 19, her green Dodge Intrepid was found parked in an awkward way at the Peachtree Landing boat launch along the Waccamaw River in Socastee. This kickstarted the investigation. There were no signs of struggles or damage to the car.

According to reports, Heather received a phone call from Sidney that night and tried calling back the payphone multiple times. She did make a successful call at around 3.00 am EST, after which her whereabouts became unknown.

Soon, the accused duo were questioned, and the authorities discovered that Sidney was lying about the events of the night. Within months, both Sidney and Tammy were arrested and charged. The latter was sentenced to 30 years in prison and Sidney was handed a 10-year-long sentence.

Till date, there is still no trace of Heather Elvis or her remains.

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered airs every Tuesday.

