In 2004, after being charged with medical fraud and malpractice, Weinberger disappeared, leaving his wife Michelle Kramer with a huge debt that forced her to file for bankruptcy. She later divorced Weinberger and is currently staying in Baltimore with her new family.

Dr. Mark Weinberger's story is explored in the ninth episode of Season 3 of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered.

"Dr. Mark Weinberger, a successful surgeon, hides a secret from his medical staff and from his adoring wife; after a malpractice suit and a death, the doctor vanishes, sparking an international manhunt and a family's fight for justice."

Michelle Kramer

Who is Michelle Kramer?

Michelle Kramer is the former wife of Dr. Mark Weinberger, who was arrested in 2009 for 22 counts of medical malpractice and fraud.

Michelle tied the knot with Mark Weinberger when she was 27. The couple resided in Merrillville, Indiana, where Weinberger owned a private clinic. He used to earn as much as $200,000 a week, at the time.

However, Kramer's life turned upside down when her husband vanished during one of their extravagant vacations in 2004.

The disappearance occurred after Mark Weinberger was accused of approximately 300 medical mishaps and malpractices. Kramer was left with a debt of approximately $6 million.

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered: Michelle Kramer does not live in Merrillville anymore

Reportedly in October 2005, Michelle Kramer filed for bankruptcy to take care of the debt her husband had left behind. However, she somehow managed to continue her medical studies and sustained herself by holding down two jobs at once - one at a neuropsychologist center, and another at a club.

Kramer has reportedly not spoken to Mark since the day of his disappearance, and filed for divorce when he did not get in touch with her even months after his disappearance. While talking about her ex-husband, she has previously stated:

"It makes me sick to think of how he funded our lifestyle. But in the end, I won. I was more than a ‘formidable foe.'"

Subsequently, Kramer went on to complete her Ph.D. and moved to Baltimore, where she currently practices general psychology.

As per TheCinemaholic, Michelle currently lives an ordinary life with her new family.

