Dateline: Secrets Uncovered revisited the case of Mark Weinberger in episode 9 of the show's Season 3. The episode, titled The Great Escape, aired exclusively on Oxygen, on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 8:40 pm ET.

The official synopsis for the ninth episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered Season 3, read:

"Dr. Mark Weinberger, a successful surgeon, hides a secret from his medical staff and from his adoring wife; after a malpractice suit and a death, the doctor vanishes, sparking an international manhunt and a family's fight for justice."

A still of Dr. Mark Weinberger (Image Via nwitimestv/YouTube)

Reportedly, Dr. Mark Weinberger's story dates back to 2004.

He was a well-known sinus surgeon who disappeared halfway across the globe after being accused of medical malpractice and healthcare fraud.

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered - Meet the renowned surgeon who sparked an international manhunt

Who is Dr. Mark Weinberger?

A still of Dr. Mark Weinberger with his former wife Michelle Kramer (Image Via nwitimestv/YouTube)

Dr. Mark Weinberger used to be a well-known and established sinus surgeon in Merriville, who was later arrested and convicted for committing multiple medical malpractices. His story was revisited in the ninth episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered season 3.

Weinberger was born in 1963. His mother was Fanny Weinberger and his father was Fred Weinberger. After completing his education from Scarsdale High School, he went on to attend the University of Pennsylvania, following which he went to the School of Medicine at UCLA.

He also had a fellowship at the esteemed University of Illinois at Chicago. He even practiced under several well-regarded surgeons. Later on, he opened his own private clinic in Merriville.

The man was married to Michelle Kramer and the two had a good life until 2004, which is when Mark disappeared from the face of the earth, only to be caught by authorities in late 2009, following an international manhunt.

Why was Dr. Mark Weinberger arrested? Exploring the case in Dateline: Secrets Uncovered

A still of Dr. Mark Weinberger: The accused in the latest episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered (Image Via nwitimestv/YouTube)

In 2004, many lawsuits were filed against Dr. Mark Weinberger due to his direct association with multiple healthcare frauds. In September 2004, he vanished while on a vacation in Greece with his wife, leaving the latter with a massive debt of $6 million. He was able to evade capture until 2009.

Authorities found him in 2009, hiding in a tent in the snowy European Alps at Carabinieri station, right below Mont Blanc. During his trial in 2011, the man was found guilty of a total of 22 counts of medical fraud.

He was given a sentence of seven years of imprisonment by the court. He was supposed to be released in 2017. However, due to a delay in his conviction, he was released in mid-January 2019.

The latest episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered aired on Friday, December 9, 2022, exclusively on Oxygen at 8:40 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes