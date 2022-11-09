Dateline: Secrets Uncovered previously explored the case of Heather Elvis' disappearance after her alleged affair with Sidney Moorer, a 37-year-old resident of Socastee.

Heather and Sidney met when the latter came to repair the kitchen equipment at Tilted Kilt, where Heather was a waitress. Her fatal affair started in June 2013 and soon turned into something terrible after Sidney's wife Tammy Moorer found out.

After Heather disappeared in 2013, both Sidney and Tammy were immediately identified as suspects in the case. Sidney was sentenced for obstruction of justice in 2017. A kidnapping charge against him was added in 2019. He is currently serving his sentence at the maximum-security Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville.

20/20 @ABC2020



Tonight, Tammy Moorer describes her relationship with Sidney Moorer, during our encore She was convicted in the kidnapping trial related to the disappearance of Heather Elvis.Tonight, Tammy Moorer describes her relationship with Sidney Moorer, during our encore #ABC2020 at 9/8c. abcn.ws/3lslq9F She was convicted in the kidnapping trial related to the disappearance of Heather Elvis. Tonight, Tammy Moorer describes her relationship with Sidney Moorer, during our encore #ABC2020 at 9/8c. abcn.ws/3lslq9F https://t.co/i08YUyi6I6

This week's rerun episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered revolved around Heather's sensational case, which shook the quaint town of South Carolina to the core.

Who were Tammy and Sidney Moorer and what did they do?

Sidney Moorer was a 37-year-old repairman who aspired to become a travel agent. He met Heather Elvis while working at the Tilted Kilt.

Moorer was married to Tammy and had three children. However, their marriage seemed to have taken an unsteady turn, especially given that he had another affair shortly before meeting Heather.

20/20 @ABC2020



Story:

Full During their investigation into Heather Elvis' disappearance, police say they made an important discovery inside Tammy and Sidney Moorer's truck.Story: abcn.ws/2OqQGYS Full #ABC2020 episodes: bit.ly/38aJgzR During their investigation into Heather Elvis' disappearance, police say they made an important discovery inside Tammy and Sidney Moorer's truck.Story: abcn.ws/2OqQGYSFull #ABC2020 episodes: bit.ly/38aJgzR https://t.co/3MThNeXzPa

Heather and Moorer began dating in June 2013. Their short affair was well-known amongst Heather's friends' group, who would often ridicule her for it. Her former roommate said:

"We all knew about it because people did make fun of her knowing that he was a married man...Heather was made fun of a lot, and she was called multiple names by girls we worked with… One day, two of the girls decided to call the Tilted Kilt and pretend to be Tammy, Sidney’s wife."

When Sidney's wife did find out, she not only made Sidney break up with Heather on call while she listened, but also consistently abused her husband and threatened Heather over the next few months.

Heather's friends also testified to this repeated harassment following the affair.

Nick Sturdivant @N_SturdivantTV A bond reconsideration hearing will be held inside that courtroom today for Sidney Moorer, in the Heather Elvis case. http://t.co/7hWah5AnnV A bond reconsideration hearing will be held inside that courtroom today for Sidney Moorer, in the Heather Elvis case. http://t.co/7hWah5AnnV

On December 17, 2013, Heather Elvis disappeared. Her last interaction was allegedly a phone call from Sidney Moorer. According to Heather's former roommate, Moorer told her that he wants to separate from his wife and be with her.

This call was made from a payphone. Heather allegedly tried to call back multiple times, but to no avail. Following her disappearance, her car was found two days later at Peachtree Landing with no visible signs of damage.

Tammy and Sidney Moorer were immediately identified as suspects, but they denied any involvement.

Eventually, Sidney was charged for lying about his payphone conversation in an attempt to cover-up his interaction with Heather. Subsequently, both Tammy and Sidney were arrested and charged. The murder charge against them was dropped due to lack of evidence, but Sidney was found guilty of obstruction of justice. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

In 2018, Tammy was found guilty of kidnapping charges. Sidney Moorer was also found guilty of kidnapping in 2019, and convicted for the same. Alongside his original 10-year sentence, Moorer also received 30 years in prison for kidnapping.

He is currently incarcerated at the maximum-security Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville with no chance of parole.

Poll : 0 votes