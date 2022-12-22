Dateline: Secrets Uncovered: Who was Brian Wells and what did he do?

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered, the highly arresting and popular true crime show revisits and depicts the bone-chilling case of Brian Wells. Episode 23 of the top-rated true crime show's eighth season will shed more light on what is now infamously known as the Pizza Collar-bomb case.

The official synopsis for Dateline: Secrets Uncovered season 8 episode 23 reads:

"Pizza deliveryman Brian Wells robs a bank with a bomb strapped around his neck, launching one of the strangest cases ever investigated by the FBI."

The hair-raising case dates back to 2003. Brian Wells, a pizza delivery man from Erie, Pennsylvania, was brutally killed with an explosive collar tied to his neck after he robbed a bank.

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered season 8 episode 23: Brian Wells worked at Mama-Mia’s Pizza-Ria

Brian Wells, who was originally named Brian Douglas Wells, reportedly lost his life on August 28, 2003, in the tragic Pizza Collar-bomb explosion case. Born on November 15, 1956, he originally belonged to Warren, Pennsylvania, in the United States. His father was Harold Wells and his mother was named Rose Wells.

Brian resided in Erie, Pennsylvania, and was a high school dropout. He began working as a mechanic after leaving East High School. Later on, he worked as a pizza delivery man at Mama-Mia’s Pizza-Ria in the local area. Brian Douglas Wells was 46 years of age at the time of the horrifying incident that took his life.

Brian died three minutes before the bomb squad arrived at his location

Reportedly, on August 28, 2003, Brian Douglas Wells went on to rob Erie, Pennsylvania's PNC Bank. After arriving at the location, he handed the teller a note that demanded a total of $250,000 within 15 minutes. However, the teller was unable to give him the full amount and instead handed him only $8,702.

Brian was reportedly carrying a gun to look like a robber and had a collar explosive tied around his neck. After receiving the $8,702, he left the bank in a fearful and nervous manner as if someone was watching his every move.

After he left the bank, one of the employees immediately contacted the authorities. Officials arrived at the spot and soon discovered an extremely nervous Brian, standing in a nearby parking lot right outside his car.

After understanding the situation, the authorities called in the bomb squad as Brain sat and waited for them in the parking lot near the PNC Bank.

Unfortunately, the collar explosive around Brian's neck went off three minutes before the bomb squad reached the spot. Brian Wells passed away on the spot.

