Dateline: Secrets Uncovered: Who was Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong?

Oxygen's Dateline: Secrets Uncovered, the highly consuming and long-running true crime series, re-examines the astonishing and heart-wrenching 2003 case of Brian Douglas Wells. Known as the Pizza Collar-bomb explosion case, season 8 episode 23 of the show will give viewers a glimpse into the case that involved a deadly woman named Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong.

"Pizza deliveryman Brian Wells robs a bank with a bomb strapped around his neck, launching one of the strangest cases ever investigated by the FBI."

A triple-banded metal collar locked around Brian Wells's neck (Image Via Wikipedia)

Dating back to 2003, the true story of Brian Douglas Wells rattled the entire Erie, Pennsylvania community to the core. 46-year-old Wells' life ended in the blink of an eye after the collar bomb, tied to his neck, exploded. Right before the incident, Wells robbed a bank and the alleged mastermind behind the incident was Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong.

Without a shred of doubt, viewers have been curious to learn all about Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong after the news of the Dateline: Secrets Uncovered episode was launched by Oxygen.

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered season 8 episode 23: Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong suffered from bipolar disorder

A still of Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong and Brian Douglas Wells (Image Via Oxygen)

Born on February 26, 1949, Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong was reportedly the main mastermind behind the hair-raising 2003 case, infamously known as the Pizza Collar-bomb case. From a very early age, Marjorie reportedly struggled with severe mental illness, including hoarding and bipolar disorder, as per a report by People.

She was an exemplary academic student before her mental health deteriorated. She completed her master's degree at Gannon College and was also known as a musical prodigy.

However, the woman also allegedly had the nature of a deadly serial killer. In 1984, Marjorie reportedly shot her then-boyfriend, Robert Thomas but the incident was acquitted as it was claimed to be in self-defense. Later on, the woman's husband and a number of other partners passed away under extremely suspicious circumstances.

A still of Brian Wells (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

Marjorie reportedly arranged the entire plot for the Pizza Collar-bomb case. Kenneth Barnes and William Rothstein were also involved in the plan. She provided a kitchen timer for the collar bomb that was tied to a pizza delivery man named Brian Douglas Wells' neck.

She reportedly forced him to rob a PNC bank for $250,000. When the man was apprehended by authorities, the collar bomb exploded, killing him on the spot. Marjorie planned to pay Barnes to murder her own father with the money from the bank robbery.

What happened to Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong?

A still of Brian Wells after the bank robbery (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong was later arrested and imprisoned for conspiracy to commit armed robbery, armed bank robbery, and using a lethal device to commit a crime. Marjorie went on to receive a sentence of life imprisonment.

She further appealed her imprisonment twice but they were denied by the court. Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong passed away from breast cancer on April 4, 2017, while serving her life sentence in prison. The convicted woman was 68 years of age at the time.

