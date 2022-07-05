Dateline: The Last Day - Who killed Cassie Jo Stoddart and where are they now?

The shocking 2006 murder of high school girl Cassie Jo Stoddart is the focus of Peacock's Dateline: The Last Day's new episode, which airs on July 5, 2022. Stoddart was murdered by two of her own classmates. Titled The Case of Cassie Jo Stoddart, the episode will delve deep into the circumstances surrounding the death, along with various other crucial details pertaining to the case. The official synopsis of the episode on Rotten Tomatoes reads:

''A series of mysterious events haunt 16-year-old Cassie Jo Stoddart while housesitting, and days later, she's found stabbed to death; police retrace her last day and uncover a stockpile of evidence pointing right to her killers.''

Read further ahead to find out more details about Stoddart's killers and their current whereabouts.

Dateline: The Last Day: How did Cassie Jo Stoddart die?

Dateline NBC @DatelineNBC #Dateline If you watch #Dateline , you probably know the first clue in a murder case can often be found in the victim’s last day... That’s the focus of our brand-new series, #TheLastDay . The first three episodes will be available Tuesday, exclusively on @PeacockTV. If you watch #Dateline, you probably know the first clue in a murder case can often be found in the victim’s last day... That’s the focus of our brand-new series, #Dateline #TheLastDay. The first three episodes will be available Tuesday, exclusively on @PeacockTV. https://t.co/SnisQ5n88X

On September 22, 2006, Cassie Jo Stoddart was house sitting for her uncle and aunt. They hired Cassie to take care of their cats and dogs while they were out of town for the weekend. Two days later, the couple returned home to find Stoddart's body in the living room. Police immediately started looking into the murder and interviewed Stoddart's boyfriend Matt Beckham.

During subsequent interrogation, authorities discovered that Beckham had come over to Stoddart's house on the night of September 22, 2006. Later, two of Stoddart's classmates, Torey Adamcik and Brian Draper, also arrived at the residence and the four started watching Kill Bill: Volume 2. Adamcik and Draper left after a while but not before unlocking the basement door so that they could sneak in later at night. Beckham and Stoddart continued to watch the film on television when Adamcik and Draper turned off the power in order to get Beckham and Stoddart to come to the basement, but the pair stayed back in the living room. They also made loud noises to get the couple's attention, but that didn't work either.

Beckham asked his mother if he could stay with Stoddar that night since she was panicking and was alone, but she refused. Although his mother said the two could stay at her house, Stoddart refused the offer. After Beckham left with his mother that night, Adamcik and Draper turned off the power again in an unsuccessful attempt to get Stoddart to come downstairs. After a while, the two went upstairs and stabbed Stoddart, who was in the living room, approximately 30 times. The boys were allegedly wearing dark clothes, gloves, and white masks at the time of the murder.

On September 28, 2006, the police arrested Adamcik and Draper and charged them with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. During the interrogation, the two blamed each other for the murder. But the two boys recorded their plans to murder Stoddart on videotape, which convinced the police that the two were guilty.

Dateline: The Last Day: Were Stoddart's killers convicted?

Torey Adamcik and Brian Draper were eventually found guilty of murdering Cassie Jo Stoddart and were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The two also received an additional sentence of 30-years-to-life for the conspiracy to commit murder. Draper and Adamcik are reportedly serving their sentences at the Idaho State Correctional Institution, which is situated near Kuna in Ada County.

Don't miss Dateline: The Last Day - The Case of Cassey Jo Stoddart on Peacock on July 5, 2022.

