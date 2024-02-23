Dateline: Unforgettable - Where is Todd Chance's killer Leslie Jenea Chance now?

Leslie Jenea Chance. the elementary school principal from Bakersfield, California, was arrested for the first-degree murder of her husband, Todd Chance. The prosecutors argued that the motive behind the crime was jealousy and financial gain as Todd was in an affair with his ex-fiance, Carrie Williams.

Jenea Chance shot her husband with his .38-caliber revolver twice in the chest at point-blank range and left his body near an almond orchard. She was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison while she continued to claim her innocence. She is presently incarcerated at the Central California Women's Facility.

The Dateline: Unforgettable episode Point Blank airs on February 22, 2024, at 8 p.m. EST on Investigation Discovery. The synopsis reads,

"After Todd Chance is murdered, police follow a trail of video evidence to track down their suspect. Andrea Canning recalls a particularly revealing interview, including an eye-popping detail you must see to believe."

Who is Leslie Jenea Chance?

Leslie Jenea Chance grew up in Bakersfield, California, and was a single mother pursuing a teaching degree. According to The Bakersfield Californian, Jenea Chance married her high school sweetheart and split after she found him cheating on her. Leslie, a single mother of Jessica Bullman, worked three jobs including as a cashier at a drugstore when she met security guard Todd Chance.

Todd and Leslie married a year after their first date - in 1996. As Leslie Chance finished her teaching degree, she worked her way up from teaching staff to becoming the principal of Bakersfield Fairview Elementary School. Meanwhile, Todd Chance took up a job as a truck driver.

Todd Chance was known to be a "best guy, the best husband, the best dad" as Jessica Bullman told The Bakersfield Californian.

Why was Leslie Jenea Chance arrested? Details explored

Todd Eric Chance's body was found near an almond orchard, 15 miles outside Bakersfield, by a farm worker on March 23, 2013. Chance's body came back with two gunshot wounds to the chest made using a .38-caliber revolver, per PEOPLE. A .38-caliber revolver was found missing from Todd's gun collection later when police from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office visited Chance's residence.

Todd Chance's black Ford Mustang was found in a southwestern Bakersfield neighborhood with its keys, missing.38-caliber revolver, and Leslie's fingerprint inside. The court documents suggested that the car had possibly been cleaned or bleached owing to the scarce amount of DNA samples retrieved. Surveillance footage and internet records led investigators to Leslie as her alibi fell through.

The investigators further found the family attended an exhibit named “CSI: The Experience” on one of their vacations. One of the problem-solving scenarios presented to them was about a woman who fatally shoots her husband and dumps the body in a desolate area, per The Bakersfield Californian. The authorities figured that Leslie Chance learned how to get rid of evidence from the exhibit.

Where is Leslie Jenea Chance now?

Leslie Jenea Chance, 49, was arrested for Todd's murder in December 2016. The prosecutors argued financial gain as a $250,000 insurance payout and jealousy as motives behind the murder, per The Bakersfield Californian.

Expand Tweet

Leslie was found guilty on January 31, 2020, and sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. According to KERO-TV, an additional 25 years to life for a firearms enhancement was added. She is presently incarcerated at the Central California Women's Facility.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE