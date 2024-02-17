What time will CSI: Vegas season 3 episode 1 be released? Synopsis, trailer, and more

The two seasons that have been released of CSI: Vegas thus far initially struggled with an understandable problem. Considering the series did not initially have any real links to the original CBS CSI series that ran for 15 seasons, it was effectively a reboot of the franchise.

Season 1 of CSI: Vegas simply did not have the kind of connections to the original series that one would expect, barring a slight few. This included a cameo role for the couple Gil Grissom (William Peterson) and Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox), who were called upon to clear the CSI Lab’s reputation in Season 1.

Following criticism with respect to the effective lack of connection between the two series, CBS responded with a range of changes for Season 2. This included the return of Catherine Willows (Marg Helgenberger), who was an integral character in the original series.

Now, with the arrival of Season 3, CSI: Vegas finds itself at a critical juncture. The make-or-break season will effectively determine which direction the overall series goes. If it is a success, it may as well extend beyond the initial plan and go on to have a similar run as the original.

If not, Season 3 of CSI: Vegas can easily prove to be its last. The first episode, titled The Reaper, is set to air on 18 February on CBS, at 10 PM ET.

Here, we look at everything else that is known about the premiere thus far.

CSI: Vegas Season 3 Episode 1: Everything that is known

While CSI: Vegas is yet to hit the same kind of mainstream popularity as the original series, Season 3 promises a nostalgic, roller-coaster ride, with a range of past characters from CSI expected to play an important role. At the same time, Season 3 is also expected to result in intense character development in a bid for the series to stake its own identity.

A teaser trailer which came out around a month ago also set the stage for a highly entertaining season. It delved into a homicide case and heavily featured the likes of Paula Newsome and Matt Lauria, The latter, who played Josh Folsom in CSI: Vegas, was seen engaging in an intense confession seemingly about the homicide.

While the teaser in itself did not give away a lot of details, a range of familiar faces are set to be a part of it. The updated cast list for CSI: Vegas looks as follows:

Paula Newsome as Maxine Roby

Matt Lauria as Josh Folsom

Mandeep Dhillon as Allie Rajan

Ariana Guerra as Serena Chavez

Jay Lee as Chris Park

Sarah Gilman as Penny Gill

Derek Webster as Dr. Milton Hudson

Lex Hudlin as Beau Finado

Of course, in addition to the above, Reggie Lee is also joining the cast as a recurring character. He will take up the role of Zhao, the new undersheriff of the fictional Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Hence, with the changes in cast and promise of a compelling narrative, it is clear that the showrunners of CSI: Vegas are intent on creating the show's own, mainstream identity, with Season 3.

Hence, while no details with respect to the story have been revealed thus far, fans only have a matter of days to wait. Season 3 of CSI: Vegas can be expected to be a rollercoaster ride, and will begin on Sunday, 18 February 2024, at 10 PM ET on CBS.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE