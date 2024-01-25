Amber Meadows murder - 4 details explored

Amber Meadows, a resident of Midway, was shot to death with a .38 caliber revolver after she was held hostage with two of her friends, Arileah Lacy and Destiny Conkle. The three women were in the Little General store parking lot when they were approached by Davide Hudson, Jonathan Bird, Tyrique Pearl, and Antonio Williams.

The girls were taken to Travelodge at Beckley in exchange for drugs. However, they were then held hostage and threatened with a gun. Amber Meadows was shot dead after an argument about drug money after which the men fled the scene.

The See No Evil episode Room 48 showcases Meadows' 2018 death as it airs on January 25, 2024, at 9 p.m. The synopsis reads,

"In 2018, three women held hostage in a motel room by armed men face a night of terror that leaves 19-year-old Amber Meadows lying dead in the bathroom; detectives must follow a trail of surveillance footage to find out who pulled the trigger."

Who was Amber Meadows? Details explored

1) Amber Meadows was struggling with drug addiction

Amber Meadows, the 18-year-old from Midway, West Virginia, was a student of Independence High School who worked at Dickey's BBQ, per The Register-Herald. She struggled with drug addiction and had been living out of her Chevrolet Cobalt for a couple of days leading up to her murder in 2018.

Meadows' mother, Jeri Sue Meadows, shared with 59 News,

“They took her life. Only at 18-years-old… 18-years-old. I cant’ go home. She has her blankets there, her graduation dress and some of her clothes there… It’s like I am numb, it’s not real. I think I am going to wake up from a terrible dream.”

Meadows had been dating a man named Antoine Brown who had allegedly stolen seven grams of heroin from the main accused in her murder case, per The Register-Herald.

2) Meadows and her friends were lured to a hotel room in exchange for drugs

Amber Meadows and her friends, Arileah Lacy and Destiny Conkle, had driven up to the Little General store at Crab Orchard near Arby’s. where they spent almost an hour in the parking lot before they were approached by four armed men - Jonathan Bird, Tyrique Pearl, Antonio Williams, and Davide Hudson.

Davide Hudson invited the girls to do drugs with them when they ended up at Travelodge at Beckley. Jeri Sue Meadows had further stated to 59 News,

“I know she didn’t know what she was doing, she would have never gotten involved with people who are this dangerous."

3) Davide Hudson had reportedly purchased ammunition from Walmart the same day

The four men who had approached Amber and her friends were armed with two guns - Davide Hudson's silver .38 special revolver and another handgun with a laser which belonged to Jonathan Bird.

Jonathan had confessed to Hudson's deeds to the police on July 10, 2018, and informed them,

"Mr. Hudson needed to go and purchase some ammunition at (Beckley) Walmart, so I dropped him off at Walmart while I went to Taco Bell for my parents. He had just obtained a new revolver, and he didn't have any ammunition for it, and so he needed to go purchase some ammunition for it."

Hudson had removed all the bullets and loaded one into his gun to play a game of Russian Roulette with the group when he held Meadows, Conkle, and Lacy hostages at Travelodge.

4) Davide Hudson has been sentenced to four life terms in prison

The three men with Hudson had accepted plea deals and testified against Davide Hudson who was sentenced to four life terms in prison. The court considered testimonies from five witnesses, per WVVA reports. Hudson was convicted of three counts of kidnapping, first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit a felony, and use of firearms.

Bird, Pearl, and Williams were sentenced to three years of supervised probation and court-ordered rehabilitation.

