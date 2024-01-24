What happened to James Adams? YFN Lucci sentence explored as rapper accepts plea deal in crewmember death case

Rapper YFN Lucci has agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors after being charged with murder in 2021. The musician was accused of killing his acquaintance, James Adams. His attorney now speculates that he will not spend more than a few months in jail.

YFN Lucci turned himself in after Atlanta law enforcement received a call saying they saw a man hanging out of a speeding SUV. The victim, James Adams, reportedly suffered from a gunshot wound and was “fighting for his life” as per TMZ.

The rapper, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett, was then wanted on the charges of murder, participation in criminal street gang activity, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. His case was also nearing trial, especially with jury selection taking place weeks ago. However, it has now reached a drastic halt.

His attorney has now revealed that 12 of the 13 counts against him have been dismissed and that the rapper has entered a plea agreement to only one gang-related count.

How old was James Adams?

James Adams was 28 years old at the time of his passing. Not much is known about the murder victim, but TMZ claimed that he was a member of “YFN’s crew.”

Atlanta Police Department stated that on December 10, 2020, law enforcement was called to Peeples Street in southwest Atlanta, where the police found Adams dead with a gunshot wound to his head. They also found shell casings near the scene. In the same statement dated January 13, 2021, the police appealed to help them locate YFN Lucci.

Not only was he then facing murder charges, but he also became part of a vast indictment that targeted multiple gang members.

Now, TMZ has revealed that YFN Lucci has been cleared of the felony murder case against him. This comes after cops believed that he did not pull the trigger on Adams. They have speculated that the rapper was driving one of the vehicles that was involved in the shooting.

Bennett, who is now 32 years old, has only pleaded guilty to one count of violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. He was also given a 10-year sentence alongside ten years of probation.

However, his attorney, Drew Findling, claims he will spend only months in prison.

Findling told Pitchfork,

“Mr. Bennett entered a plea to one gang related count. As he has maintained for three years now, Mr. Bennett will NOT cooperate in any other case. By entering into this resolution, he will be eligible for parole in as early as four months from now. The prosecution has also agreed that he should be released early on parole and this will allow him to get back to his children, family and career,”

The website claimed that YFN Lucci will likely get credit for time served, which is nearly 36 months. He is also reportedly eligible for parole in three and a half months, and if the same is granted, he can serve the remainder of his sentence on probation.