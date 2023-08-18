How old is YFN Lucci? Age explored as alleged prison photo takes the internet by storm

A new picture of American rapper YFN Lucci has been doing rounds on social media, where he is supposedly inside a prison cell. As soon as the picture was leaked, many social media users began sharing it with claims that the picture has surfaced from inside the prison, where YFN Lucci has been locked up for 947 days.

In the picture, the rapper can be seen wearing checked clothes, due to which social media users are alleging that it is from inside the prison. However, the news hasn't been confirmed by any credible sources yet.

Social media users in a frenzy after image of the rapper from inside the prison goes viral on the internet.

Rapper YFN Lucci was arrested in 2021 from Atlanta, Georgia, after he was charged with the shooting of a 28-year-old man in December 2020.

The shooting also injured another man, and the rapper was also charged with the same. Furthermore, he was also charged with participation in criminal activity and was also accused of assault. After his arrest in January 2021, he was released and put on house arrest as he posted a $500,000 bond for a while. However, he was then moved back to the prison.

Moreover, he is also among the 12 suspects of a 105-count RICO indictment, as his charges include racketeering and firearm possession.

YFN Lucci, whose real name is Rayshawn Lamar Bennet, was born in February 1991, and he is currently 32 years old. He is known for his hit songs, including Wish Me Well, Key To The Streets, and Everyday We Lit.

“He’s annoyed”: Social media users react to YFN Lucci's image from the prison

As the rapper continues to serve his time in prison, as he was accused of shooting and killing a man, his images from the prison made their way on social media and left netizens shocked. As user @nojumper shared the picture on Twitter, here is how netizens reacted:

As the rapper continues to spend time in prison, he previously rejected a plea deal from the Fulton Country district attorney for his arrest and hence, continues to be in jail. At the moment, the rapper’s representatives have not given any statement regarding the picture.