David Brenner death: GoFundMe raises more than $50,000 as Oscar-winning editor passes away at 59

As per Variety, Oscar-winning film editor David Brenner passed away at the age of 59. Avatar series producer Jon Landau announced the news of his demise. The Oscar-winning producer took to Twitter to post his condolences.

In his tweet, Landau wrote,

"His talent, compassion and friendship will be truly missed."

The late editor was involved with the post-production and editing of the upcoming Avatar 2 movie. Brenner is survived by his wife Amber Dixon and their children, Annie, Haider, and Sasha.

James Cameron's production company launched a fundraiser for the late David Brenner's family

Following his death on Thursday, Jon Landau and Cameron's production house Lightstorm Entertainment organized a GoFundMe page for Brenner. The fundraiser targets $100,000 and has already fetched around half of that.

In the description, Landau mentioned:

"Please know that more important than any financial assistance this may provide, it's an opportunity to let his wife Amber and his children Annie, Haider, and Sasha know how many other lives David touched."

Exploring David Brenner's legacy

Brenner had worked with James Cameron for Avatar 2 (2022). He has also worked with directors like Roland Emmerich and Zack Snyder on multiple projects. Brenner has been credited as an editor in films like Oliver Stone's 1990 film, Born on the Fourth of July, for which he received an Oscar.

The California native is also known for his work in Snyder's DCEU films like Man of Steel, Zack Snyder's Justice League, and more. In 1996, Brenner also edited Roland Emmerich's Independence Day. Brenner has been a member of American Cinema Editors since the late 2000s. Since his debut as an editor in 1985, Brenner has been credited in 36 projects.

Condolences rush in following David Brenner's death

Several filmmakers have paid tribute to Brenner, including the likes of James Cameron and Roland Emmerich. Cameron even referred to him as an "editor extraordinaire." A plethora of tweets also pointed out his expertise in editing.

