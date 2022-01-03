David Koechner net worth: 'Anchorman' star's fortune explored amid DUI arrest

David Koechner was arrested on New Year’s Eve in Simi Valley, California. The actor was picked up by police on charges of driving under the influence and being involved in a hit-and-run case. The Anchorman star was taken to Ventura County Jail, and his vehicle was towed.

According to law enforcement sources, the police received a call about an erratic driver. The man was located by a patrolling officer and was revealed to be Koechner.

Reports say that Koechner was given field sobriety tests, where he failed and reportedly hit a street sign with his car.

However, the Out Cold star was released the next morning at 5 am and was spotted pumping gas on his vehicle at a spot the same day.

David Koechner is worth millions

David Koechner is a well-known actor and comedian. He is mostly known for his performances as Champ Kind in the Anchorman series and Todd Packer in The Office.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 59-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $4 million. Koechner’s work as an actor, comedian, writer and producer is his main source of income, and he has appeared in around 190 films to date.

However, further details on his assets, including houses, cars, and other items, are yet to be revealed.

David Koechner's achievements in brief

David Koechner in as Barry in The Goldbergs (Image via Richard Cartwright/Getty Images)

The Daltry Calhoun actor started working as a regular on films and television comedies in 1997. He initially played small roles in films like Wag the Dog, Man on the Moon, and Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me.

Koechner befriended Dave ‘Gruber’ Allen in 1998, and they performed a live musical comedy act called The Naked Trucker & T-Bones Show. The act was a big hit in Hollywood clubs, and the duo appeared in a sketch comedy series of the same name.

Koechner got his breakthrough with the 2004 comedy Anchorman. Following the success of Anchorman, the Tipton, Missouri native started playing supporting roles in comedy films like Talladega Nights, Semi-Pro, Extract, and more.

David Koechner played the lead role for the first time in The Comebacks, released in 2007. He was also praised for his performance in the 2014 black comedy, Cheap Thrills.

He currently appears on the ABC sitcom, The Goldbergs and provides the voices of Dick Reynolds on American Dad! and Bob Pogo on F Is for Family.

