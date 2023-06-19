David Stassen’s Maximum Truth: Meet the cast

Maximum Truth, a mockumentary comedy directed by David Stassen and starring The Mindy Project alum Ike Barinholtz and Dylan O'Brien, will be released in theaters on June 23, 2023. The official synopsis of Maximum Truth reads:

"A documentary film crew follows political grifter Rick Klingman as he teams up with his sketchy buddy Simon to take down a rival congressional candidate."

In the movie, Ike Barinholtz plays Rick Klingman, a politician on a mission. Barinholtz is joined by a cast that includes O'Brien, who plays one of his friends.

Who all have been cast in David Stassen's Maximum Truth?

Issac Barinhotlz as Rick Klingman

American actor, comedian, director, writer, and producer Isaac Barinholtz has been cast in the lead role as Rick Klingman, a corrupt political consultant. Barinholtz stars in the David Stassen feature as an attorney and political consultant - a man on a mission to dig up some dirt against a congressional candidate.

Despite his best efforts to convince everyone that he is not the infamous con artist and fraud that he is, he is still desperate to find dirt that can ruin the name and integrity of Congressman candidate Antonio, played by Max Minghella.

Barinholtz is known for his roles in comedy series like MADtv (2002–2007), The Mindy Project (2012–2017), Bless the Harts (2019–2021), and The Afterparty (2022). He has also acted in films like Disaster Movie (2008), Neighbors (2014), Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016), Suicide Squad (2016), The Hunt (2020), and most recently in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022). He has also co-written the action comedy film Central Intelligence (2016), and The Oath (2018).

Dylan O'Brien as Simon

In addition to Barinholtz, the cast also includes Dylan O'Brien as Klingman's friend and potential helper, Simon.

Dylan Rhodes O'Brien is the American actor who is known to the world as Stiles Stilinski on the MTV supernatural drama Teen Wolf (2011–2017). Due to the success of his character, O'Brien was upgraded to a series regular for the remainder of the show's six seasons. In addition, he shot to stardom after playing the title character, Thomas, in the science fiction film trilogy The Maze Runner.

In the catastrophe picture Deepwater Horizon (2016), O'Brien portrayed Caleb Holloway, a survivor of the explosion, and in the thriller American Assassin, he played a fictional counterterrorist named Mitch Rapp.

The supporting cast of Maximum Truth

In Maximum Truth, Barinholtz and O'Brien are joined by an ensemble cast consisting of Max Minghella as the congressman against whom Klingman is trying to dig up dirt.

The mockumentary is also expected to feature Blake Anderson from Game Over, Man!, Brianna Baker from 9-1-1: Lone Star, Beth Grant from Mayfair Witches, Mark Proksch from Dream Corp LLC, Kiernan Shipka from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and Tiya Sircar from Good Sam.

The movie is produced by Barinhotlz alongside Stassen and Patrick Rizzotti. Catch the exciting mockumentary only in theaters or on demand from June 23, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes