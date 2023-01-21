Who is Rachael Lange? Dylan O'Brien holds hands with model at Paris Fashion Week, sparks frenzy online

Teen Wolf star Dylan O'Brien was spotted with model Rachael Lange at Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, January 19, 2023, where the two were seen holding hands.

Netizens instantly became curious about who the actor’s alleged new love interest might be.

ms. mommy milkers @yalocaldesigirl dylan obrien has a gf? dylan obrien has a gf?😭😭😭😭😭

A few eagle-eyed fans shared a TikTok video of the 31-year-old actor and the 25-year-old New York-based model.

Rachael Lange, originally from Texas, was born on December 25, 1997. She is now a model based in both New York and Los Angeles. Apart from being a model herself, Lange has also designed and created her own women's apparel line.

Netizens can't stop talking about Rachael Lange amidst Dylan O'Brien dating speculations

Dylan and Lange reportedly color-coordinated their outfits for the event. Both wore black sweaters with dark trousers and camel-colored coats. While Dylan went for a casual look with white sneakers, the model sported knee-high black leather boots.

After a video of the Maze Runner actor and Rachael Lange holding hands surfaced on the internet, Dylan O'Brien's fans assumed the actor might be dating the model. They dug deeper to find out more about the mystery woman.

Everything we know about Rachael Lange

As per her Instagram bio, Lange is currently signed with the modeling agency Elite’s New York branch. On her Instagram feed, she also shared photos of her work with brands like SKIMS, Ed Hardy, Numero Berlin, and more.

She also runs a clothing brand called Dreamers Delicates. Her creation focuses on women's health and sustainability. As it seems from her Instagram account, where the model boasts 162K followers, Lange also has a knack for photography.

On her main Instagram account, there is a link to another account, The Disposable Diaries, where the model exhibits her photographic skills. Her photography seems quite versatile as she posts photos of people, places, and objects on this account.

Lange is also on TikTok where she is pretty active, with a following of over 14 thousand. Most of her content features vlogs about certain daily activities or outfits she designed. Other than that, Lange sometimes takes part in trends.

Netizens react to the dating speculations

After O'Brien and Lange were spotted together at Paris Fashion Week, fans were quick to assume the two were romantically involved.

Many of them unleashed memes and hilarious reactions on Twitter as they whined over the fact that Dylan is dating someone who is not them.

krishi 🪐 @hazedafii dylan obrien has a gf and it’s not me dylan obrien has a gf and it’s not me https://t.co/qnbZ5A9xvJ

ace 🧟‍♀️ @OBRlENSFILMS when i found out dylan obrien has a gf when i found out dylan obrien has a gf https://t.co/cs67TTngV9

Danielle Ariana 🧚🏼‍♀️ @_danielleariii I want everyone to stop talking about dylan obrien having a gf I want everyone to stop talking about dylan obrien having a gf https://t.co/heJ7HviTWb

rey saw the 1975! @fOoLfOrRrY DYLAN OBRIEN HAS A GF AND JTS NOT ME NO ONE CONTAXT DYLAN OBRIEN HAS A GF AND JTS NOT ME NO ONE CONTAXT

Jana @janamakok DYLAN OBRIEN HAS A GF DYLAN OBRIEN HAS A GF https://t.co/urbd8Gl1RD

rens bodyguard 😎 (ash) @withhcrns dylan obrien has a gf im so happy for him dylan obrien has a gf im so happy for him https://t.co/jaVHdEyvxT

mabel⚡︎ @intromashikyu dylan obrien has a gf now and I can’t I can’t dylan obrien has a gf now and I can’t I can’t https://t.co/JO0X8uw9iV

¿Hey? @Lasasasagnaaa I can hear yall therapist paypal’s ringing after ppl finding out dylan obrien has gf getting all depressed again running out of serotonin all of sudden

so im sending omw to my therapist rn u arent? I can hear yall therapist paypal’s ringing after ppl finding out dylan obrien has gf getting all depressed again running out of serotonin all of sudden so im sending omw to my therapist rn u arent?

iveth @ivethurs DYLAN OBRIEN HAS A GF??!! DYLAN OBRIEN HAS A GF??!! https://t.co/pFntUOzcsO

evie @evieflotron so happy for dylan obrien and his gf!!!! (i’m punching the wall rn) so happy for dylan obrien and his gf!!!! (i’m punching the wall rn)

emilee misses 5sos 🥾🌎 @emileesjbh okay okay being serious now dylan obrien’s gf is absolutely stunning okay okay being serious now dylan obrien’s gf is absolutely stunning

logan 🦋 @oktaeh how old is dylan obrien’s new gf?? istg if she’s younger than me i’ll punch a hole in the wall bc that’s not fairrrr how old is dylan obrien’s new gf?? istg if she’s younger than me i’ll punch a hole in the wall bc that’s not fairrrr

Dylan O'Brien's past dating rumors

For a long time, Dylan was linked to his The First Time co-star Britt Robertson. They met on the set of the film in 2012. In December 2018, it was confirmed by US Weekly that after six years of dating, the pair had called it quits.

Dylan O'Brien with Britt Robertson. (Image via Getty Images)

However, during the time they were together, the duo were notoriously private. Dylan spilled the tea on their date night activities in an interview in 2017, where he said:

“We’re big fans of staying in, putting on some Bachelor in Paradise with some wine and the dogs.”

After his breakup with Robertson, Dylan O'Brien remained low-key about his love life. But in August 2018, dating rumors emerged once again when he was seen hanging out with Chloë Grace Moretz in Los Angeles. The rumors weren’t confirmed by either of them.

Dylan O'Brien and Chloë Grace Moretz. (Image via Shutterstock)

A source close to the actors said that the time that Dylan and Chloë always shared a friendly relationship. They were spotted at an afterparty for Niall Horan’s concert.

The actor has not been seen with anyone lately. So fans were naturally curious when Dylan was finally spotted with someone. However, neither Dylan O'Brien nor Rachael Lange have confirmed the dating rumors so far.

Poll : 0 votes