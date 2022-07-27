Hulu's Not Okay cast list: Zoey Deutch, Dylan O'Brien and others star in satirical film

Hulu's upcoming satirical drama Not Okay will hit the platform on July 29, 2022. Written and directed by Quinn Shephard, the film tells the story of a young woman whose life changes forever when she fakes a trip to Paris.

The film stars Dylan O'Brien and Zoey Deutch, among many others, in significant roles. It is produced by Brad Weston and Negin Salmasi. With that said, read further to find out more details about the cast of Not Okay.

Not Okay cast list: Zoey Deutch and others star in Hulu's new satirical drama

1) Zoey Deutch as Danni

Zoey Deutch plays the role of Danni Sanders in Not Okay. Deutch dominates the trailer with her raw charisma and charm as she breathes life into the role with stunning ease. As an actress, Deutch has essayed several memorable roles in films and shows like The Politician, Everybody Wants Some!!, Rebel in the Rye, and many more.

2) Dylan O'Brien as Colin

Dylan O'Brien essays the character of Colin in the film. O'Brien is best known for his performances in Teen Wolf, Bumblebee, Maze Runner, and many more. His television credits include Curb Your Enthusiasm, Weird City, among many more.

3) Mia Issac as Rowan

Mia Issac stars in the role of Rowan in the movie. The highly talented actress recently starred in Amazon Prime Video's adventure flick, Don't Make Me Go, which also features John Cho in the lead role.

4) Embeth Davidtz as Judith

Actress Embeth Davidtz essays the character of Judith in Not Okay. Davidtz has been a part of several shows and films, most notably Mad Men, wherein she plays the role of Rebecca Pryce, Californication, Citizen Baines, and Old, among many more.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, the movie also features several others in significant supporting roles, including:

Karan Soni as Kevin

Nadia Alexander as Harper

Brennan Brown as Harold

Negin Farsad as Susan

Sarah Yarkin as Julie

Director Quinn Shephard is best known for her 2017 film Blame.

A quick look at Not Okay plot and trailer

On June 21, 2022, Hulu released the official trailer for the film, which opens with a hilarious ''warning'' that states:

"This film contains an unlikeable female protagonist. Viewer discretion advised."

The trailer features Zoey Deutch's lead character, who looks for various ways to garner a strong following on social media and decides to fake a trip to Paris. The trailer maintains a comic tone despite the serious subject, and it'll be interesting to see how the story pans out.

Along with the trailer, Hulu's official YouTube channel also shared a brief synopsis of the film, which states:

''Not Okay'' follows Danni Sanders (Zoey Deutch), an aimless aspiring writer with no friends, no romantic prospects and — worst of all — no followers, who fakes an Instagram-friendly trip to Paris in the hopes of boosting her social media clout. When a terrifying incident strikes the City of Lights, Danni unwittingly falls into a lie bigger than she ever imagined.''

The description further reads,

''She "returns" a hero, even striking up an unlikely friendship with Rowan (Mia Isaac), a school-shooting survivor dedicated to societal change, and scooping up the man of her dreams, Colin (Dylan O'Brien). As an influencer and advocate, Danni finally has the life and audience she always wanted. But it’s only a matter of time before the facade cracks, and she learns the hard way that the Internet loves a takedown.''

Not Okay will be available to stream on Hulu on Friday, July 29, 2022.

