Dylan O'Brien sends fans into a frenzy with an all-new blonde look for upcoming movie "Not Okay"

Dylan O'Brien recently took the internet by storm after revealing his brand new blonde look for the upcoming film Not Okay. Earlier this month, the Teen Wolf alum joined the cast of the satirical comedy to play the character of Colin.

On Tuesday, August 17, the film’s official account revealed Dylan O'Brien’s new look on TikTok. The post came with a screenshot of a fan comment that read:

“Please please please show us blonde dylan i need need need to see.”

dylan o'brien showing off his blonde hair look via "not okay" movie tiktok pic.twitter.com/MUH1h56Z74 — best of dylan o'brien (@obrienbestt) August 17, 2021

In the video, brunette Dylan O'Brien is seen in a makeup chair with Reese Witherspoon’s iconic line from Legally Blonde playing in the background. The video suddenly cuts to the Maze Runner star donning short, blonde hair and hands full of tattoos.

The caption on the video reads:

“U guys asked, and we delivered. Meet Colin.”

A separate still shot of blonde-haired Dylan O'Brien was also shared on the Not Okay official Instagram account. The picture went viral immediately upon release, sending fans into a frenzy online.

Fans react to blonde-haired Dylan O'Brien

Dylan O'Brien skyrocketed to fame after playing Stiles Stilinski in the popular MTV supernatural drama Teen Wolf. He gained further prominence after portraying Thomas in the Maze Runner film trilogy.

He also played the lead role in the Transformers installment, Bumblebee. He went on to appear in prominent films like Deepwater Horizon, American Assassin, The Internship, and Love and Monsters, among others.

In 2014, Dylan O'Brien was named one of the Breakout Stars of the year by Yahoo! Movies. The 29-year-old managed to garner a significant fanbase all across the globe and emerged as one of the most popular contemporary actors in Hollywood.

He also earned a considerable following on TikTok after impressing fans with his dance moves. The actor even has a strong fanbase on other social media platforms.

More recently, Dylan O'Brien left fans completely stunned after revealing his all-new blonde look for his forthcoming Hulu film Not Okay. The same fans took to Twitter to share their overwhelmed reactions to the actor’s new blonde hair:

dylan o'brien with blonde hair everyone shut up pic.twitter.com/8DGQW9iUxr — kathy (@obrienxpugh) August 15, 2021

The way Dylan O’Brien didn’t only change hair color but also changed attitude/character in this short TikTok video is what I call talent 💛 pic.twitter.com/pIuWTWvki9 — Dalia is a renegade 𓂀 (@daliaverse) August 17, 2021

dylan o’brien is the moment pic.twitter.com/y5TqvV2Za1 — bia (@dyIanbriecn) August 18, 2021

dylan o'brien with a blonde buzzcut breathe if you agree pic.twitter.com/JbrYdgtS1M — best of dylan o'brien (@obrienbestt) August 17, 2021

I'M DEAD THANK YOU DYLAN O'BRIEN pic.twitter.com/WfBm89X9do — media & backup (@moviedobrien) August 17, 2021

DYLAN O'BRIEN KILL ME TODAY pic.twitter.com/YWl0BKIPl6 — dylan o'brien archive (@archivdob) August 17, 2021

about dylan o'brien as colin in “not okay” pic.twitter.com/0fpFfItLbw — lele (@moviedob826) August 17, 2021

how can he be so hot? dylan o'brien knows exactly what he's doing, oh he knows pic.twitter.com/t0AdGLqyi0 — lele (@moviedob826) August 17, 2021

Dylan O’Brien Dylan O’Brien

driving: driving me crazy: pic.twitter.com/v0hhLTtQTn — Dylan's Dugout (@DylansDugout) August 17, 2021

Seeing Dylan O’Brien with blonde hair reminded me of my fat massive gigantic fucking enormous crush on him — syd (@squidsonstrike) August 18, 2021

Dylan O’Brien and his blonde hair had no right to attack me like this. pic.twitter.com/xDAZUUMmBk — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) August 17, 2021

Dylan O'Brien trying out the blonde look 😜 pic.twitter.com/c0QV7urGlr — Male Celeb Hotties (@jaymalecelebs) August 17, 2021

Dylan O’Brien, blonde buzzcut, tattoos, rings, joint, necklace, motorbike. — 𝓗 (@Dylah24) August 17, 2021

raise your hand if you feel personally victimized by dylan o'brien. 🙋🏻‍♀️🙋🏻‍♀️🙋🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/BFUw7mFjbm — Dylan O’Brien Archives (@DOBRIENARCHIVES) August 18, 2021

As reactions to the actor's new look continue to come in thick and fast, fans are also excited to see Dylan O'Brien in the new film. Written and directed by Quinn Shephard, the film also stars Zoey Deutch, Mia Isaac, Embeth Davidtz, and Nadia Alexander.

The actors are reportedly in the process of filming the movie at present. No official release date has been scheduled at the time of writing.

Edited by Shaheen Banu