"Dawn is so selfish!!": sMothered fans react as Dawn announces a big move without discussing it with her husband

Episode 10 of sMothered season 4, titled A Prisoner in This House, aired on TLC tonight, October 17.
This week, Dawn made a huge announcement at her husband Mason's retirement party. She said that she and Mason would be moving to Miami for a year to be near their daughter Cher. Mason did not know anything about the grand surprise and said that he would have instead preferred a golf set as a gift.
While Cher was very excited about her mother moving to Miami, her husband Jared thought of it as an invasion of privacy. Dawn's announcement also disappointed Sherri, especially since the former had promised her that she would back off from the kids.
sMothered fans felt that Dawn was acting very selfish and taking decisions just to be near her daughter without thinking about anybody else.
sMothered fans react as Dawn makes a surprise announcement without discussing it with her husband
In the latest episode, Jared said that he had moved to Miami for a year to be near his family, but now Dawn was going to interrupt his family time. He asked Dawn to always communicate with her partner before making such grand announcements.
Sherri's husband was also shocked after the announcement and said that his wife would "let Dawn see her place" if she ever overstepped her boundaries.
sMothered fans took to Twitter to slam Dawn for making such a big life decision without consulting her husband. They also felt that Dawn should establish some boundaries with Cher.
A recap of sMothered Season 4 Episode 9
Last week on sMothered, Paula invited her ex Blake (who she is friends with) to her home without telling her mother. Francia was surprised yet happy to see Blake. Paula soon followed her mother to the kitchen, where she asked her if she was jealous of her making decisions without her permission.
Blake understood that he was just there to make Francia jealous and left after Francia apologized to him. She thought that she had raised her daughter better than this and accused the latter of making life decisions for her mother.
Paula then asked Francia not to go to Columbia to adopt Alejandra. However, Francia did not change her decision. She instead said that she would kick Paula out of her home if she did not behave nicely toward Alejandra.
Meanwhile, Dawn invited everyone to her husband's retirement party but left out Sherri, who had pushed her into the pool. Cher wanted to solve the complicated family equation and decided to invite her mother-in-law herself while lying about Dawn wanting her to attend the party.
Dawn was not expecting Sherri to come into her backyard and was shocked to see her. After disclosing the truth, Cher said that she wanted the family to be together for the celebration. Sherri apologized to Dawn for her actions and was in return invited to the party by Dawn herself.
Dawn, however, was upset with her daughter for keeping a secret from her.
The episode description read:
"Cathy is forced to choose between Ashley and Samantha. Cher's big secret leaves Dawn reeling. Paula flaunts her ex-boyfriend to make Francia jealous. Laura Leigh is angry when Lisa pushes formula on a breastfeeding Lauren."
sMothered airs every Monday on TLC at 9 pm ET. Fans can also watch the show on TLC Go one day after the television premiere.
