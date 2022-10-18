"Dawn is so selfish!!": sMothered fans react as Dawn announces a big move without discussing it with her husband

Episode 10 of sMothered season 4, titled A Prisoner in This House, aired on TLC tonight, October 17.

This week, Dawn made a huge announcement at her husband Mason's retirement party. She said that she and Mason would be moving to Miami for a year to be near their daughter Cher. Mason did not know anything about the grand surprise and said that he would have instead preferred a golf set as a gift.

While Cher was very excited about her mother moving to Miami, her husband Jared thought of it as an invasion of privacy. Dawn's announcement also disappointed Sherri, especially since the former had promised her that she would back off from the kids.

sMothered fans felt that Dawn was acting very selfish and taking decisions just to be near her daughter without thinking about anybody else.

sMothered fans react as Dawn makes a surprise announcement without discussing it with her husband

In the latest episode, Jared said that he had moved to Miami for a year to be near his family, but now Dawn was going to interrupt his family time. He asked Dawn to always communicate with her partner before making such grand announcements.

Sherri's husband was also shocked after the announcement and said that his wife would "let Dawn see her place" if she ever overstepped her boundaries.

sMothered fans took to Twitter to slam Dawn for making such a big life decision without consulting her husband. They also felt that Dawn should establish some boundaries with Cher.

Beth Ann 🇺🇸 @YukonNurse Dawn she will have to move to Tampa because she will be divorced. #smothered Dawn she will have to move to Tampa because she will be divorced. #smothered

bri @brileighh11 The fact that Dawn didn’t even discuss this with her husband is beyond selfish. How has he not divorced this nightmarish carp #smothered The fact that Dawn didn’t even discuss this with her husband is beyond selfish. How has he not divorced this nightmarish carp #smothered https://t.co/YcIeOMDJWM

Zack 🧑🏿‍💼 @mfalmezack …she literally agreed to keep her space and the nerve of Cher to say it’s the best of both worlds…bye. The Dawn invasion has commenced…she literally agreed to keep her space and the nerve of Cher to say it’s the best of both worlds…bye. #sMothered The Dawn invasion has commenced 😂…she literally agreed to keep her space and the nerve of Cher to say it’s the best of both worlds…bye. #sMothered

Beth Ann 🇺🇸 @YukonNurse Oh my God! Dawn is so stupid! She’s going to cause them to get a divorce! #smothered Oh my God! Dawn is so stupid! She’s going to cause them to get a divorce! #smothered

Candice T @Kyandi80 Dawn won’t be happy until Cher is living under the same roof #sMothered Dawn won’t be happy until Cher is living under the same roof #sMothered

angluvsnkotb @angelacc73 @TLC dawn needs to learn some boundaries her husband didnt even know! #Smothered dawn needs to learn some boundaries her husband didnt even know! #Smothered @TLC

A recap of sMothered Season 4 Episode 9

Last week on sMothered, Paula invited her ex Blake (who she is friends with) to her home without telling her mother. Francia was surprised yet happy to see Blake. Paula soon followed her mother to the kitchen, where she asked her if she was jealous of her making decisions without her permission.

Blake understood that he was just there to make Francia jealous and left after Francia apologized to him. She thought that she had raised her daughter better than this and accused the latter of making life decisions for her mother.

Paula then asked Francia not to go to Columbia to adopt Alejandra. However, Francia did not change her decision. She instead said that she would kick Paula out of her home if she did not behave nicely toward Alejandra.

Meanwhile, Dawn invited everyone to her husband's retirement party but left out Sherri, who had pushed her into the pool. Cher wanted to solve the complicated family equation and decided to invite her mother-in-law herself while lying about Dawn wanting her to attend the party.

Dawn was not expecting Sherri to come into her backyard and was shocked to see her. After disclosing the truth, Cher said that she wanted the family to be together for the celebration. Sherri apologized to Dawn for her actions and was in return invited to the party by Dawn herself.

Dawn, however, was upset with her daughter for keeping a secret from her.

The episode description read:

"Cathy is forced to choose between Ashley and Samantha. Cher's big secret leaves Dawn reeling. Paula flaunts her ex-boyfriend to make Francia jealous. Laura Leigh is angry when Lisa pushes formula on a breastfeeding Lauren."

sMothered airs every Monday on TLC at 9 pm ET. Fans can also watch the show on TLC Go one day after the television premiere.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes