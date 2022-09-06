"Exactly where Dawn should be": sMothered fans are happy Jared's step-mother pushed Dawn into a pool

Tonight on sMothered, Cher and Jared were planning to go to the latter's house, but Dawn forced herself into the journey, even after Cher specifically told her that Jared wanted to spend time with his family.

Dawn met Sherry but was unhappy to see her as she just wanted to spend time with the children. Dawn suggested to Cher that they move to Tampa after a year, but Sherry felt she was not giving the young couple any time and was overbearing.

Sherry had arranged for matching pajamas for everybody except Dawn and her husband. She then very wittingly asked Dawn to take their pictures.

Cher and Jared were excited to learn about a new career opportunity in Tampa, but Dawn asked them to look for a better one because she wanted them to move near Miami. When the ladies went together to buy a new house for Cher, Sherry and Dawn fought over buying or renting in front of the realtor.

Dawn felt they did not know where Cher and her husband would be after a year, but Sherry wanted her kids to have an open mind. The young couple was embarrassed by their behavior.

Sherry said that Dawn was very aggressive towards the kids. sMothered fans also felt that Dawn was not a nice person and was happy that Sherry pushed her into the pool.

sMothered fans are happy as Cher gets pushed into the water

sMothered fans felt that Dawn always kept interrupting Cher's life and needed to shut up. They were happy that Sherry pushed her into the pool.

A recap of sMothered Season 4 Episode 5

Last week on sMothered, fans met the new mother-daughter duo, Ashley and Kathy. The pair revealed that they got their tattoos together and even underwent a plastic surgery operation together. They said their dating range was ten plus or minus years of their current age, so they had dated the same men.

The duo took private photos of each other for their dating profiles. They lived near each other's house, and so did Kathy's second daughter Samantha and her kids. When Samantha asked them to take care of the kids because of work, they blew her off and said that their pictures were a priority. Samantha confessed about getting jealous of Ashley and Kathy's unique kids.

Kathy went to Cristina's house to convince her to stop expanding the shop, but she said that her husband had only bought the house because she had agreed to expand their work, which meant expanding the shop.

Kathy decided to guilt trip Cristina and held a marital s*x intervention for Kathy with the most random people in town, including Cristina's wedding singer and their neighbor. They asked personal questions about her life, which angered Cristina. She left Kathy's house for the time being but decided to talk to her later.

The episode description reads,

"Busty bombshells Cathy and Ashley take racy photos together to find men. Kathy throws Cristina a sex intervention with family friends. Angie helps Shay get into her first bra. Laura Leigh drops some big news at Lisa's Sunday dinner."

Laura was upset over Lauren's mother having backup games for the baby shower. She was also upset about Lisa being in her wife's delivery room and announced that she would try to conceive a baby next month. Lauren was not aware of the same and was caught off guard. They fought about making massive announcements without consulting each other.

sMothered airs on TLC every Monday at 9 pm ET.

