"Poor Samantha": sMothered fans criticize Cathy for being a bad mother  

Tonight on sMothered, fans met the new mother-daughter duo, Ashley and Kathy. The two shared that they had gotten tattoos together and clicked each other's private photos. Additionally, the duo also claimed to have dated the same man multiple times.

Kathy stated that she had been in an unhappy marriage for a very long time and had her first daughter Kathy when she was just 20 years old. Kathy's second daughter Samantha also lived near their house. She walked in on them as the duo took private pictures of each other for their dating profiles.

Samantha further asked them to take care of the kids because she wanted to work, but Kathy refused, and Ashley said Samantha was a buzzkill. Samantha agreed that she was jealous of the close bond between her sister and mother but felt that it was incestuous.

Kathy stated that she loved her kids equally, but her personality matched Ashley's. She said her worst fear was her kids making her choose between them.

sMothered fans slammed Kathy for not paying attention to her second child and called her out for being a lousy mother. They pitied Samantha for her condition.

sMothered fans react to Cathy ignoring her daughter

sMothered took to Twitter to slam Cathy for her behavior and said she liked her first daughter more than Samantha. They said it was weird that she chose to take pictures of herself instead of watching her grandkids.

Tim’s Boots @speaksingifs



#smothered Lady if you don’t want your children to compete over you maybe try not obviously favoring one over the other Lady if you don’t want your children to compete over you maybe try not obviously favoring one over the other #smothered https://t.co/e6EDcVQECm

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket Weird that Cathy and Ashley's sexy photos are more important than caring for the kids... #sMothered Weird that Cathy and Ashley's sexy photos are more important than caring for the kids... #sMothered

Chrissy B @NealesMom1

#sMothered Wow, so she is so bold in how she ignores her younger daughter - so sad!!!! Wow, so she is so bold in how she ignores her younger daughter - so sad!!!! #sMothered

GimmeMyMoney @AsuelusMomsCash Who is she talking to like that? Well then watch the kids! #smothered Who is she talking to like that? Well then watch the kids! #smothered https://t.co/ChCg2leEdx

Jessica @Jessica65481190 Their incestuous pictures for their bumble profiles is more important then watching the kids?? Oh boy these 2 are WACKO. #smothered Their incestuous pictures for their bumble profiles is more important then watching the kids?? Oh boy these 2 are WACKO. #smothered

KerlinSwerlin @KSwerlin



Cathy’s a wrecking ball. @tlc needs a Cathy - “My kids make me choose.. and I don’t like that”Cathy’s a wrecking ball. @tlc needs a #smothered spin-off to address the mothers in this circus. Cathy - “My kids make me choose.. and I don’t like that” Cathy’s a wrecking ball. @tlc needs a #smothered spin-off to address the mothers in this circus. 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩

bri @brileighh11 Priority over your grandkids? Your weird photoshoot is priority? #smothered Priority over your grandkids? Your weird photoshoot is priority? #smothered https://t.co/vAt1vZoinE

A recap of sMothered Season 4 Episode 3

Last week on sMothered, Francia confronted Paula about interfering with her date with Chris. Paula revealed that she was jealous of her mother for giving attention to anyone and that Chris was not good enough for her. When Francia asked her how she had judged Chris in 5 minutes, Paula said that Francia would soon not have time for her because of her newly adopted girl and her busy dating life.

Francia tried to convince her that it would never happen. Subsequently, Paula asked her to choose one of the two activities so that she could make some time for her daughter. As a result, Paula massaged Francia very awkwardly. The two later kissed to make up after their fight.

Laura revealed that her wife would have a daughter, but she was concerned that her mother-in-law Lisa was getting too involved in the pregnancy.

The episode description reads,

"Paula and Francia kiss and make up with a sensual massage; Dawn and Cher take a pole dancing class; Sunhe pushes Angelica toward giving Jason an ultimatum; Laura Leigh puts her foot down with Lisa about her unborn child."

She was upset that Lisa would be in the delivery room and became very angry when she learned that Lisa had set up some backup baby shower game, which was Laura's responsibility.

Dawn and Cher took pole dancing classes, and Cher revealed that she was moving to Florida from New York to be closer to her mother. Dawn was jealous of the fact that Cher was going to live closer to her in-laws. She wondered if they could invite her for a night out to convince her to move near Tampa, so that she could be closer to her daughter.

Furthermore, Jason tried to convince Angelica about her mother moving out of their house, but she did not do so.

sMothered airs on TLC every Monday at 9 pm ET.

