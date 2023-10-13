DC Comics set to bring back the popular Elseworlds imprint

The comic book realm is exhilarated as DC Comics has recently disclosed its ambitious plan to resurrect the iconic Elseworlds imprint. For the uninitiated, the Elseworlds line has long been celebrated for reinterpreting and recasting the familiar characters and narratives of the DC Universe in refreshingly alternative and often uncharted settings.

Unfettered by the constraints of canonical storytelling, these tales have always offered creators and readers a novel vista of what-ifs and might-have-beens. This major revelation was made amidst the hustle and bustle of this year's New York Comic-Con (NYCC) during a panel aptly titled Elsewhere In the DC Multiverse.

For fans old and new, the DC Comics announcement heralds the promise of diving into six meticulously crafted titles. While some are masterful extensions of beloved Elseworld stories, like the haunting Batman: Gotham by Gaslight, others are tantalizing invitations to venture into unexplored universes painted with fresh strokes of imagination.

DC Comics' Elseworlds imprint: A new era beckons with fresh narratives

Gotham by Gaslight: The Kryptonian Age is at the forefront of this new era, which promises a rich tapestry of storytelling. Crafted by the brilliant duo of Andy Diggle and Leandro Fernandez, this 12-issue series picks up from where the 1989's Gotham by Gaslight left its readers.

The original was a mesmerizing plunge into a world where Batman, draped in Victorian-era garb, matched wits with the infamous Jack the Ripper in the gaslit streets of Gotham.

The DC Comics sequel promises even more allure as it brings forth 19th-century renditions of DC's pantheon, hinting at an epoch-making moment where Batman assembles the Justice League in his top hat and tails. Moreover, the narrative will unravel the intricate tapestry of the shared history between Earth and the enigmatic Krypton.

In a stark contrast of mood and setting, Batman the Barbarian is poised to redefine the Dark Knight. With Greg Smallwood, renowned for 'The Human Target,' both penning and illustrating, this six-issue series is an audacious reinvention.

Here, the urban legend of Batman is torn from the steel and neon of Gotham and set amidst the rugged landscapes of a medieval DC Universe. This narrative promises a Batman who, instead of grappling with mobsters, navigates the challenges of a world filled with medieval intrigue.

Expanding the medieval theme, Dark Knights of Steel: Allwinter by Jay Kristoff & Tirso Cons is another 6-issue gem that fans eagerly await. While it's an offshoot of Tom Taylor's medieval fantasy epic, Dark Knights of Steel, its narrative lens focuses on the enigmatic Deathstroke.

Drawing deep from the well of Norse lore, it paints a saga of a frozen wilderness where Deathstroke, renowned as a mercenary, finds his destiny intertwined with the fate of the innocent, a path he never envisioned for himself.

Green Lantern: Dark, spanning seven issues by DC Comics and crafted by Tate Brombal Werther Dell'Edera, transports readers to a universe shrouded in darkness. Here, malevolence reigns supreme, and Earth lies bereft of sunlight.

Against this backdrop emerges a Green Lantern, a beacon of hope in despair. However, as narratives twist, she vanishes at humanity's direst hour, leaving mysteries and mounting stakes behind.

The mystique of Batman is revisited yet again in Batman: Nightfire from DC Comics. Over its six-issue run, the duo of Clay Mann and Seth Mann envisages a world where the Dark Knight shelters a profound secret, one with ramifications so profound that Gotham's very existence dangles on the edge. Adding layers to this is a time-traversing plotline where Batman seeks to rewrite history.

Last but not least, DC vs. Vampires: World War V by Matthew Rosenberg Otto Schmidt is a 12-issue sequel to its predecessor, set in the grim reality of DC Comics. As humanity grapples with the aftermath of a vampire apocalypse and strives to reclaim the light, an undead Barbara Gordon rises, threatening the fragile hopes of mankind.

Concluding on a note from DC Comics' echelons, executive editor Ben Abernathy expressed the company's zeal:

"Out-of-continuity stories have always been a pillar of DC publishing, granting creators the ability to explore all the wild corners of the DC Universe, We're excited to bring a whole new slate of titles under the Elseworlds banner in 2024, combining some all-new titles from top storytellers."

With this DC Comic's lineup set to unfurl in 2024, fans around the globe are poised on the cusp of a narrative feast.