Dead Ringers review: Revisionist Cronenberg doing wonders

If Dead Ringers does not ring a bell for you, perhaps it's time to go back to the classic body horror infused with voyeurism from the horror-great David Cronenberg. But if it does, venturing into this revisionist take on the premise by series creator Alice Birch, known for her work in Normal People, is the most ideal way of getting a fresh perspective on the complicated genre of twins "sharing" everything.

While the twins were not the purpose of this new Prime Video series, and neither was the original Coreneberg horror, they both managed to explore the intricacies of a gynecology clinic and a maternity ward, with a focus on the gore and blood that is not normalized in the functional society, per se.

But swapping the gender, in this case, does change the premise to the extent that it is not under the shadow of the original film at all, mainly because of the lack of fetishistic avenues, which were a large part of the film.

The six-episode mini-series was fast, fluid, clever, and extremely well-planned. The feminist angle in this one is also not worth ignoring with so many important things being said in the backdrop of the story. Dead Ringers premiered on Amazon Prime Video on April 21, 2023.

Dead Ringers sees spectacular drama and perhaps the best possible acting from Rachel Weisz

It would not be wrong to call Dead Ringers an all-Rachael Weisz show after a spectacular performance from the actress in the two roles. Filling in the shoes of twin sisters, Elliot and Beverly Mantle, replacing Jeremy Irons' original twin role, Dead Ringers sees spectacular drama and perhaps the best possible acting from Rachel Weisz as she ventures into two very different characters with very different temperaments.

Following two sisters who work at a Manhattan hospital, with the only visible distinction being the tied hair in Beverly, the two sisters are poles apart. Beverly does her work for compassion, while Elliot does it to break the boundaries of science. And like the original film, they often share romances, with the sharp-speaking Elliot often getting women before swapping places with her sister.

Most of the series is very driven by observations in the healthcare system. It almost holds forth a clear mirror into the functioning and stigma associated with childbirth, something that is also the chief focus of Beverly.

They do get their chance at succeeding in their respective goals when billionaire Rebecca offers to invest in their venture, leading to a tonal change in the middle of the series.

It is noteworthy how the penultimate episode of Dead Ringers was perhaps the best one, a deviation from the usual Amazon Prime shows, which reserve the best things for the finale.

The medical procedures and the complications of childbirth were not so well-defined in the original film with men as the protagonists. But Alice Birch's vision is more refined and more intimate. So when the finale ultimately arrives, it does not ask for much with the series already having depicted enough thought-provoking material.

Still, it is a spectacular finale, concluding the perfect series with a great sendoff. While it may not appeal to every viewer, Dead Ringers is more than worthy of a serious watch, be it from a horror fam, Cronenberg fan, or TV show fan.

All the episodes are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

