Deadloch cast list: Who stars in Prime Video's Australian crime comedy series?

Deadloch is an exciting Australian crime comedy series set to captivate audiences with its unique blend of humor and mystery created by Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan.

As viewers eagerly await its release, Deadloch is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 02, 2023. Audiences will be immersed in the intriguing story of Dulcie Collins, a seasoned senior sergeant in the Tasmanian police force.

Tasked with investigating a murder in the tranquil seaside town of Deadloch, Dulcie must lead her team, including the experienced investigator Eddie Redcliffe and enthusiastic junior constable Abby, to unravel the mystery and ensure justice is served.

The series is produced by Amazon Studios, Guesswork Television, and OK Great Productions.

Uniting comedy and crime: The stellar ensemble of Deadloch

Holly Austin as Detective Sargeant Dulcie Collins

In Deadloch, Holly Austin takes on the role of Detective Sergeant Dulcie Collins, a determined and resourceful investigator. With her quick wit and sharp instincts, Austin's portrayal of Dulcie promises to be both entertaining and compelling.

As the series unfolds, viewers can expect to see her navigate the complexities of the murder investigation while injecting humor into the mix.

Kate Box as Detective Constable Frankie Chambers

Playing the role of Detective Constable Frankie Chambers, Kate Box brings her acting prowess to the forefront in Deadloch. Frankie is a tenacious and dedicated detective who complements Dulcie's investigative skills.

Box's performance is sure to showcase her versatility as she delivers comedic moments while delving into the intricacies of the case at hand.

Tom Ballard as Sven Alderman

Comedian and actor Tom Ballard join the cast of Deadloch as Sven Alderman, adding his unique brand of humor to the series. As a resident of the sleepy seaside town, Sven's presence promises to inject laughter and wit into the storyline.

Ballard's comedic timing and sharp delivery will undoubtedly enhance the overall comedic atmosphere of the show.

Alicia Gardiner as Cath York

Alicia Gardiner takes on the role of Cath York, a character who adds another layer of intrigue to Deadloch. Cath's involvement in the investigation brings a fresh perspective to the crime-solving team.

Gardiner's acting skills and ability to balance comedy and drama will undoubtedly shine as Cath navigates the complexities of the case alongside her colleagues.

Duncan Fellows as Ray McLintock

Duncan Fellows portrays Ray McLintock, a key figure in the series who may hold crucial information related to the murder investigation. With Fellows' talent for portraying complex characters, Ray's role is bound to keep audiences guessing and entertained.

As the plot unravels, Fellows' performance is sure to add depth and conspiracy to the story.

Other cast members include Mick Davies as Detective Inspector Harry James, Lisa Gormley as Detective Sergeant Karen Morris, and Shaun Martindale as Mayor Gary Collins

Anticipating laughter and suspense

The talented cast of Deadloch promises to deliver an engaging and entertaining viewing experience. With 8 episodes, creators Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan will make sure it's a funny, suspenseful, and well-made series that will keep us entertained from beginning to end.

With Holly Austin, Kate Box, Tom Ballard, Alicia Gardiner, Duncan Fellows, Mick Davies, Lisa Gormley, and Shaun Martindale at the helm, viewers can anticipate a delightful fusion of crime, comedy, and mystery in this upcoming Australian series on Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes