Deadpool 3 drops the official trailer at Super Bowl, unveiling the new ‘Marvel Jesus’

After a long wait, Marvel fanatics have finally breathed a sigh of relief with the release of the Deadpool 3 official trailer at the Super Bowl Sunday spectacle. The trailer has also revealed the final and official title for the third installment: ‘Deadpool & Wolverine.’

The 2.25-minute trailer sheds light on Wade Wilson's transformation into ‘Marvel Jesus,’ as he is all set to take over the MCU by storm. Deadpool 3 sees the return of all the pivotal characters from the first and the second installments, including Shatterstar and Peter.

The trailer’s disappointment lay in the absence of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, offering only a fleeting glimpse of his shadow approaching Deadpool as the trailer concluded by unveiling the title. Follow along with the article to learn more.

Deadpool 3 trailer sees Wade being in trouble with the TVA

The trailer begins with Wade celebrating his birthday with his girlfriend and all his friends. However, soon, he gets a knock on his door, where the Hunters of TVA are waiting for him to capture him. From what happens next, it has become apparent that DP is now a new TVA Hunter who has been offered a job to catch Variants across the multiverse.

After learning about the superheroes across the galaxy, he proclaims himself to be the Marvel Jesus. Although it is unknown whether Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine is also a Variant whom Deadpool has to capture, things are not looking good for The Crimson Comedian.

However, fans anticipate the two characters will eventually team up to go against the yet-to-be-revealed big bad. Deadpool 3 will become the ninth film to see Jackman play his iconic X-Men character, which last appeared on screens in 2017.

The actor retiring from the role with Logan had the fans in mourning, as his absence from the X-Men franchise was undeniably saddening for the dedicated Wolverine fanbase.

Both Jackman and Reynolds shared the screen together back in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine, so it is not their first rodeo indeed. However, it is yet to be revealed what journey the duo will embark on in the upcoming film, given they are about to go multiversal, and that alone will expose them to a myriad of potential threats.

Before the trailer arrived at the Super Bowl, there had been many leaks, suggesting a plethora of cameos and crossovers that certainly heightened the hype for the movie. More surprises await fans as they eagerly anticipate the release of Deadpool 3 or Deadpool & Wolverine, making it the most-awaited movie of 2024.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Deadpool 3 as 2024 progresses.

An Avengers: Endgame star is in a new science fiction project. More details HERE