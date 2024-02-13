Deadpool 3 x Loki is on its way to break the internet

Marvel Entertainment dropped the first teaser of Deadpool 3 on Monday, February 12, 2024. Soon after its release, the two-minute twenty-six-second preview shot immediately to the top. As of now, the teaser has approximately 12 million views, which serve as proof of the upcoming movie's immense popularity.

The Deadpool 3 teaser marked the return of the fan-favourite Marvel anti-hero, Deadpool a.k.a Wilson Wade, played by Ryan Reynolds. The movie also marks the return of Wolverine a.k.a Logan from the X-Men franchise portrayed by Hugh Jackman.

The short teaser also featured several characters that were expected to return for the movie's third instalment such as Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Karan Soni as Dopinder, and Leslie Uggams as Blind AI.

Among some new characters, the audiences get a glimpse at Succession fame Matthew Macfadyen's role as Paradox, who is a TVA agent. The trailer shows Wade being uplifted from his home by Paradox's men to a TVA facility where he is inducted about his "purpose."

Given TVA's involvement in the upcoming film, fans think that the teaser points towards a possible Deadpool 3 x Loki encounter.

Will Loki be appearing in Deadpool 3?

Since the teaser for Deadpool 3 dropped, fans of the franchise have been coming up with their theories. Some of these theories make sense while some seem to be farsighted.

The one theory that has been spreading like wildfire since the preview dropped is regarding Loki's involvement in the upcoming movie.

In a particular scene from the movie, Deadpool a.k.a Wilson Wade is escorted away from his home by TVA agents who hijack his birthday celebrations.

He is then taken to an office where he meets Paradox who reminds him how "special" he is, and that it could help him become a "hero among heroes."

It is here that he is shown around the TVA facility and introduced to other heroes like him. On multiple television screens, he is shown snippets from the lives of almost all the Marvel characters during their acts of bravery.

Fans think this confirms Tom Hiddleston's role as Loki in the upcoming Deadpool movie. You can watch all their theories below:

Given that Google already credits Tom Hiddleston as an actor in Deadpool 3, it adds more fuel to the fire regarding his involvement in the upcoming movie.

Having said that, at this point, his association with the movie is merely speculation and nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

When is Deadpool 3 scheduled to release?

Deadpool 3, which has been titled Deadpool & Wolverine, is slated to release in theatres on July 26, 2024. The movie's release date has been a topic of discussion since last year, with the movie coming across several obstacles during its filming.

Now, with the teaser of the movie being released, fans are excited to see what Marvel has in store for them this time. Of course, Ryan Reynolds is making a comeback as the titular character in the movie.

But it seems fans are even more excited to see Wolverine making a comeback since his last sighting in Logan in 2017.

Deadpool & Wolverine is part of Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie besides, featuring a few known Marvel characters, is also sure to introduce some new characters in MCU. For that, fans will have to wait till the movie's release on July 26, 2024.

