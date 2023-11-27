The Marvel Cinematic Universe needs to die and with good reason

In the realm of blockbuster franchises, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has reigned supreme for over a decade. However, a growing sentiment among fans and critics alike is advocating for a radical stance: the MCU needs to die.

This provocative perspective suggests that the MCU, once an unrivaled juggernaut, is now at risk of diluting its legacy.

Disclaimer: This article contains the author’s personal views.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in trouble

Despite the success of series like Loki and What If…?, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has experienced a noticeable dip in content production. The release of subpar movies like the Eternals and Antman and the Wasp: Quantimania, along with confusing TV shows like Secret Invasion, has left audiences yearning for an engaging storytelling that once defined the MCU.

A startling shift in the MCU's strategy is evident, with a focus on television shows over blockbuster movies. The ratio of one movie to six TV shows in 2024 raises questions about the viability of this approach. Can lesser-known characters like Echo and Agatha truly carry the Marvel Cinematic Universe forward?

The unexplained delays of highly anticipated movies like Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and The Marvels, as well as rising reports of reshoots for both their TV series Daredevil: Born Again and Captain America 4, suggests a lot of internal mulling within Marvel Studios.

With the promise of Avengers: Secret Wars and the Kang Dynasty on the horizon, the MCU faces a race against time.

The lack of substantial content raises doubts about the narrative's depth and coherence, considering critical plot lines remain unexplored from recent movies.

Examining Kevin Feige's role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, his influence appears to be a double-edged sword. While credited for the success of past phases, recent missteps, such as the slow-paced Moon Knight, indicate a possible stagnation in creative decision-making.

The Marvels' failure at the box office

As per a report from The Hollywood Reporter, the film's $47 million opening represents an unprecedented Marvel box-office collapse, lagging behind its predecessor, Captain Marvel, which soared with a $153.4 million opening.

The movie starring Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani only managed a 62% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. According to Forbes, The Marvels had a $270 million budget and, as per Screen Rant, the picture must earn roughly $450 million in total box office earnings to be considered a box office success.

The franchise's remarkable $33 billion worldwide wealth accumulation over the years is proof of its cultural influence. But The Marvels' dismal performance begs ‌whether the MCU is set to undergo a sea change. Is it superhero fatigue or MCU fatigue that's contributing to the waning interest?

A comparison with successful non-MCU superhero shows like Invincible and The Boys suggests it might be the latter. Audiences seem eager for quality, not necessarily a departure from the superhero genre.

Closing the chapter on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Multiverse saga could offer storytellers the freedom to explore new narratives and redefine the superhero genre, avoiding the pitfalls of predictability that come with a prolonged franchise.

While the return of iconic characters might offer a temporary boost, they must address the underlying issues of content quality and creative stagnation.

Whether the Marvel Cinematic Universe embraces a creative resurrection by bidding farewell or risks cementing its legacy in stagnation remains uncertain.