After The Marvels, Captain America 4 flops abysmally even before release

Following The Marvels' dismal box office result, the emphasis now switches to the highly anticipated Captain America 4, which appears to be experiencing its own set of issues even before its debut. The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has long been a superhero cinema powerhouse, but recent occurrences have cast a shadow on its upcoming releases.

Following the SAG-AFTRA strike, the studio is allegedly reconsidering its plans for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A rumor about Captain America: Brave New World has arisen, potentially delaying Anthony Mackie's debut as the MCU's new Captain America.

Captain America 4 reshoot rumors

Former trade reporter Jeff Sneider suggests that Captain America 4 faced challenges in a recent test screening. According to Sneider, the film did not perform well internally, leading to the decision to cut three sequences and plan reshoots scheduled from January to May or June 2024.

While Marvel Studios has neither confirmed nor denied these rumors, the recent postponement of the film to 2025 aligns with the speculated need for reshoots. Captain America 4 concluded its production before the SAG-AFTRA strike, positioning it as a potential safety net for Marvel Studios during a period of delays. However, with rumors of extensive reshoots, the film's previously assumed stability in maintaining its release date may have been overestimated.

The Marvels' disappointing opening

The Marvels, positioned as a monumental installment in the MCU, carried a staggering budget of $270 million. To be declared a box-office success, the film must gross at least $450 million at the box office. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film only generated $47 million in its first weekend, the lowest sum ever for an MCU opening weekend.

Reports from Variety suggest the movie garnered $63.3 million from 51 foreign markets, resulting in a $110 million worldwide opening, which fell considerably short of Disney's anticipated $140 million worldwide opening, sparking doubts about the film's ability to recover its substantial production and promotion expenses.

Captain America 4's uncertain future

As The Marvels grapples with its financial complexities, attention turns to the fate of Captain America 4. The rumors of reshoots and challenges faced by The Marvels suggest a turbulent period for the MCU. The fate of Captain America 4 remains uncertain, with the challenges of a post-SAG strike landscape and evolving audience expectations adding an extra layer of complexity.

The timing of Captain America 4's release and its ability to overcome the industry challenges currently faced by superhero films are pivotal factors in determining its success. With The Marvels setting a precedent of unexpected hurdles, the MCU and its fan base anxiously await the next chapter in the saga of Captain America.

Exciting prospects despite reshoots

Despite the potential setbacks, Captain America: Brave New World promises an exciting addition to the MCU. Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, hints at a compelling dynamic between Sam Wilson (Captain America) and President Ross.

The film also sees the return of characters like Tim Blake Nelson's Leader and Liv Tyler's Betty Ross, creating anticipation for a captivating narrative. As audiences await the next chapter in the MCU, they must strike a delicate balance between maintaining high standards and hoping for a cinematic triumph that aligns with the legacy of the iconic Captain America.

Kevin Feige, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson, Anthony Mackie, Julius Onah, and Danny Ramirez at an event for Captain America: Brave New World (Image via IMDb)

While delays may extend the wait for this installment, Marvel Studios aims to make a triumphant return to the box office when the movie eventually hits theaters on February 14, 2025.