WWE star Seth Rollins to make his MCU debut with a mysterious role in Captain America: Brave New World

The world’s top wrestler and WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Colby Daniel Lopez, also known as Seth Rollins, will join the MCU in the fourth Captain America movie, Captain America: Brave New World. The movie is expected to come out on July 26, 2024, without any further delays.

Seth Rollins has been with WWE since 2010 and won many championships. He had been a world champion in the sport five times, holding the WWE World Heavyweight Championship twice, the WWE Universal Championship twice, and the World Heavyweight Champion once.

Rollins has not shared much about his role or the story of Captain America: Brave New World. All he's offered is that the experience has been cool and expressed his hope that the audience will embrace it.

He's also candid about feeling a touch of nervousness as he steps out of his comfort zone to portray a character distinct from his wrestling persona.

WWE champ Seth Rollins is set to reprise his role in MCU's Captain America: Brave New World

Captain America: Brave New World is expected to feature Seth Rollins as a new MCU villain. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Captain America: Brave New World is expected to feature Seth Rollins as a new MCU villain. Rumors suggest that he will join the Serpent Society, a group of snake-themed criminals. His character can be defined by Cobra, a ruthless and agile fighter.

Marvel Insider, CanWeGetSomeToast on Twitter confirmed that Rollins has completed filming his scenes as Cobra.

Although Marvel has not officially announced Seth Rollins as Cobra yet, the insider information seems to match the rumors that Rollins is a member of the Serpent Society.

Cobra has different versions in the comics. The most famous one is Klaus Voorhees, who got snake-like powers after a radioactive cobra bit him and he got an experimental antidote.

Cobra is a frequent enemy of famous heroes like Thor, Daredevil, Captain America, and Spider-Man in the Marvel comics. He belongs to powerful groups such as the Thunderbolts, Serpent Society, and Serpent Squad. Cobra has superpowers like superhuman strength, flexibility, agility, and reflexes.

Seth Rollins's play in the MCU will surely impress the Marvel fans with his skills and charm. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Rollins gave a perfect description of the film to ComicBook, saying:

"It was a really good experience and I think it's going to be pretty cool. I think our audience is going to love it. I think their audience is going to love it, so it was a cool crossover to be able to jump into some totally different skin and try a new thing out for me."

No matter who Seth Rollins plays in the MCU, he will surely impress Marvel fans with his skills and charm. He has the potential to make a lasting impression on the Marvel world.

Captain America: Brave New World unveils new villains in the MCU

Anthony Mackie plays Sam Wilson in Captain America: Brave New World. (Image via Marvel)

Captain America: Brave New World will introduce some interesting villains to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tim Blake Nelson will play Samuel Sterns, also known as The Leader, a role he first played in The Incredible Hulk in 2008.

Harrison Ford is expected to join the Marvel world as President Thaddeus Ross. He has been a tough opponent for the heroes in the past, so he might be a bad guy in the movie. He will have Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Val by his side, adding more mystery.