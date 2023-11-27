Captain Marvel 3 is all but confirmed, but it's already doomed

In a surprising turn of events, Brie Larson, the iconic Captain Marvel, has hinted at the inevitability of Captain Marvel 3, despite the lackluster reception of its predecessor. While fans might anticipate another cosmic adventure, a deeper look into Larson's revelations and the overall Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) strategy paints a concerning picture.

Although it opened at number one, The Marvels’ startling 78% decline in its second weekend has now earned it the unwelcome distinction of being the biggest box office decline for a superhero movie in modern history, marking a significant departure from the MCU’s typical victories. The potential continuation of Captain Marvel's saga raises questions about the MCU's creative direction and ability to learn from recent missteps.

A potential Captain Marvel 3 movie

In a recent interview with ET, Brie Larson expressed her belief in the untapped potential of Captain Marvel, hinting at significant character developments in a potential Captain Marvel 3, saying:

“I think there is still so much inside of Carol, I feel like getting to be on this team just cracked her open in a way that she hadn't been, and I really loved that for her. I just loved her letting the shoulders drop a little bit and not needing to feel like all the responsibility was on her.”

When asked about her upcoming Marvel project, the Academy Award-winning actress added:

"There is definitely something, to answer your question, that I would want to say, but I am not going to."

The Marvels had an unheard-of drop in box office receipts, despite early enthusiasm. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film's $47 million start, which trailed its predecessor, Captain Marvel, which debuted with an astonishing $153.4 million, suggests an unprecedented decline in Marvel's box office supremacy.

Marvel Studios' persistence

Despite the lukewarm response to The Marvels ensemble, Marvel Studios appears committed to expanding the narrative. Nia DaCosta, the director of The Marvels, has also expressed a desire to create a sequel, further supporting the idea that The Marvels are far from being phased out in the MCU.

Speculation arises about the connection between Monica Rambeau's appearance in The Marvels post-credit scene and the introduction of Beast from the X-Men into the MCU. This hints at a grander narrative, possibly linking Monica, Captain Marvel, and Kamala Khan in upcoming projects, creating a shared universe.

The studio's decision to push forward with the same narrative structure despite these concerns raises doubts about the success of Captain Marvel 3. The characters' lack of popularity is attributed to weak introductions and perceived flaws, such as Captain Marvel's overpowering nature, which has contributed to the declining excitement around recent MCU releases.

MCU’s precarious path ahead

The Marvels’ underperforming at the box office isn’t the only hiccup Marvel has been dealing with. Although Loki season 2 was widely appreciated, heavy rewrites still plague Marvel’s next phase of content.

Their TV series Daredevil: Born Again has a new team of writers after they fired the last one over lackluster internal screenings and the same problem seems to persist in Captain America 4, which is also scheduled for an overhaul after underperforming internally.

While the anticipation for Captain Marvel 3 looms large, the hurdles it faces are equally significant. Brie Larson's optimism clashes with fan discontent and a critical analysis of the MCU's current trajectory.

As Marvel Studios ventures into an uncertain future, the fate of Captain Marvel 3 hangs in the balance, with the hope that lessons from the past guide the MCU toward a more promising tomorrow.