Dear Child on Netflix: Trailer, release date, and more 

Netflix is gearing up to release a chilling new series that promises to keep you on the edge of your seat. Dear Child is a six-part twisted thriller based on Romy Hausmann's novel of the same name. This Netflix original series offers a gripping storyline that will captivate viewers from start to finish.

Dear Child is set to premiere on Thursday, September 7, 2023. This highly anticipated series boasts a cast that includes Kim Riedle, Sammy Schrein, Naila Schuberth, Hans Löw, Justus von Dohnányi, Haley Louise Jones, Julika Jenkins, Birge Schade, Christian Beermann, Seraphina Maria Schweiger, and Jeanne Goursaud.

What is Dear Child about?

The series revolves around Lena, who lives in complete isolation with her two children, Hannah and Jonathan, in a high-security house. Their lives are meticulously regimented, from mealtime to bedtime, and they obediently follow every command. However, everything changes when Lena manages to escape after a near-fatal car accident, accompanied by her daughter Hannah.

What sets Dear Child apart is that it begins where traditional thrillers end, with a focus on redemption. Lena's parents, who have been desperately searching for their missing daughter for nearly 13 years, arrive at the hospital on the same night Lena is admitted. The mystery deepens, and the nightmare unravels.

Dear Child was created by head writer Isabel Kleefeld, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Julian Pörksen. Both Kleefeld and Pörksen took on the challenging task of co-directing this psychological thriller. The series was produced by Tom Spiess and Friederich Oetker, with Constantin Television as the production company.

Set in a picturesque yet enigmatic small town, Dear Child promises to take viewers on an emotional roller-coaster ride. It delves into the intricacies of family bonds, personal dilemmas, and the mysteries that connect the characters.

With its powerful cast and a narrative that blends suspense, drama, and heartwarming moments, the show is poised to captivate audiences with its intimate portrayal of life's most profound challenges.

The Plot Unveiled

The plot of the series begins with the escape of a mysterious woman who has been held hostage for a long time. Her hasty escape puts in motion a chain of events that reveals a 13-year-old mystery. The unexpected disappearance of a young kid had shaken the town, leaving a confusing unresolved riddle.

Now, the woman's escape piques the interest of investigators, prompting a fresh look at this cold case. As they delve deeper into her story, they unearth a connection that ties her to the long-missing person from the past.

Seemingly unrelated incidents merge into a narrative that defies expectations, guiding them through unexpected twists as they untangle the links between the woman's escape and the long-unsolved missing case. The culmination of the narrative sees the community confronting suppressed truths, finding closure, and discovering unforeseen resolutions.

Prepare to be captivated by the compelling storytelling and exceptional performances in Dear Child. Netflix is about to take viewers on a suspenseful journey into a world where secrets, emotions, and relationships intertwine, and the line between reality and nightmare blurs. The premiere is on September 7, 2023.