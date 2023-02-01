Dear Edward on Apple TV+: Release date, air time, plot, and more

Apple TV+'s Dear Edward is expected to air on the streaming platform on Friday, February 3, 2023, at 12.01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend. The series centers on a young man who is the sole survivor of a plane crash and depicts his struggle to cope with the aftermath of the tragic event.

The series stars actor Colin O'Brien in the lead role along with various others portraying important supporting roles. Dear Edward is helmed by noted TV writer and producer Jason Katims and is based on prominent author Ann Napolitano's book of the same name.

Dear Edward on Apple TV+: Trailer, plot, what to expect, and more details explored

On January 19, 2023, Apple TV dropped the official trailer for the series and offers a peek into protagonist Edward Adler's life as he tries to cope with the devastating plane crash that killed his entire family.

The trailer opens with the lead character returning home after the plane crash and seems absolutely devastated as various journalists flock to interview him. A number of pivotal moments from the show are briefly depicted without revealing any major spoilers.

Overall, the trailer maintains a somber tone that fans of emotional, character-driven dramas would certainly love.

Here's a brief description of the show's synopsis, as per Apple TV+ Press:

''Hailing from Apple Studios, “Dear Edward” tells the story of Edward Adler (played by Colin O’Brien), a 12-year-old boy who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family. As Edward and others all over the world are affected by the tragedy try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed.''

Based on the official trailer and synopsis, viewers can expect a compelling drama series that explores the many complex facets of grief. The show features a total of 10 episodes, with the first three premiering on the same day on February 1, 2023.

The rest are expected to follow Apple TV's usual weekly-release format, with every episode dropping on Fridays.

In brief, about Dear Edward cast

Dear Edward stars Colin O'Brien in the lead role as Edward Adler, a young boy who's devastated after surviving a plane crash that killed his entire family. Adler's character forms the emotional core of the series and it's his journey and evolution that viewers get to watch in the show.

O'Brien looks extremely impressive as a young boy who's trying to deal with a tragedy. Viewers can look forward to a powerful performance from the young actor, who has previously appeared in S.W.A.T and Mr. Harrigan's Phone.

Starring alongside Colin O'Brien is Connie Britton, who plays another key role in the show. Details about her character are currently being kept under wraps. Her other notable film and TV acting credits include The Brothers McMullen, The Fighting Fitzgeralds, and ABC's Spin City, to name a few.

The rest of the supporting cast includes actors like Taylor Schilling as Aunt Lacey, Carter Hudson as John, and Amy Forsyth as Linda, among numerous others.

You can watch Dear Edward episodes 1, 2, and 3, on Apple TV+, as they'll be available for streaming on Friday, February 3, 2023.

