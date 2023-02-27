In 2001, the now-deceased convicted murderer and former actor Lloyd Avery made his breakthrough role in John Singleton's Oscar-nominated debut film Boyz N the Hood.

He was sentenced to life in prison for a double homicide he committed in July 1999 and after committing the murders in broad daylight, the actor then went on the run and pursued acting until his arrest and ultimate conviction a year later.

However, Avery, who later emerged as a devoute Christian nicknamed Baby Jesus while in prison, was strangled to death at the age of 36 by a cellmate named Kevin Roby, aka Satannic Christ, in September 2005 while serving his life sentence.

open.spotify.com/episode/2IPjE5… Go listen to this interview with a Kevin Roby. Kevin, who goes by the name Satanicc Christ murdered actor Lloyd Avery II (Boyz In The Hood) in a confrontation at Pelican Bay State Prison. What happened after was a strange & gruesome event. Go listen to this interview with a Kevin Roby. Kevin, who goes by the name Satanicc Christ murdered actor Lloyd Avery II (Boyz In The Hood) in a confrontation at Pelican Bay State Prison. What happened after was a strange & gruesome event. open.spotify.com/episode/2IPjE5… https://t.co/78KVRpx545

On Monday, an all-new episode of ID's Death by Fame will revisit the disgraced actor's rise and fall in the film industry. The synopsis states:

"In 1991, LA native Lloyd Avery portrayed one memorable on-screen killer; but when the lines between fantasy and reality begin to blur, the troubled actor reprises his most famous role, and the consequences are deadly."

The episode, titled Life Imitates Art, airs on the channel at 9.00 pm ET this February 27, 2023.

Boyz N the Hood actor Lloyd Avery was arrested and charged in connection to 1999 double homicide case

Born on June 21, 1969 in Los Angeles, California, Lloyd Avery graduated from Beverly Hills High School and made his acting debut at the age of 22 in Boyz n The Hood, John Singleton's Oscar-nominated debut film, in 1991 as a Bloods gang member, who shoots one of the protagonists before getting murdered in retaliation. Avery then went on to appear in other films in the 90s.

He reportedly had contact with the Black P-Stone group when he moved into the Jungle, a Bloods gang-related area in South Los Angeles, shortly after the movie's 1991 premiere and frequently wore red, pairing it with khakis and Chuck Taylors, becoming rooted in the streets, and soon got "JUNGLEZ" tattooed over his left eyebrow.

Avery's actions took a concerning direction and he was sacked from one movie since turning 30 in June 1999 for mistakenly breaking into a prison, and he had almost been fired from another for threatening to kill the director.

He moved out of his previous home, eventually started stealing, allegedly brought a gun to a casting call and once held a gun during an argument on the Venice Beach boardwalk.

The crime-filled life of gang-affiliated Lloyd Avery took a tragic turn after a shooting incident that occurred on July 1, 1999, in the Jungle. Police reports state that Avery approached two individuals later identified as Annette Lewis and Percy Branch near Santa Barbara Plaza at about 4:00 pm.

Avery shot both victims after a brief argument, presumably about a drug debt. Lewis succumbed to the injuries sustained that same day while Branch died three weeks later. Afterwards, he continued to pursue his film career and appeared in two other features while on the run until his arrest on December 8 of that year near his grandmother's house in the Beverly Hills neighborhood.

Disgraced actor Lloyd Avery was strangled to death by his Satan worshipping cellmate while serving his life sentence in prison

Nearly a year after his arrest, Lloyd Avery was sentenced to life in prison following a December 2000 trial for the double homicide. While serving time at Pelican Bay State Prison, he finally accepted Christ, turned into a devout Christian, nicknaming himself Baby Jesus, and got deeply involved with the church.

But on September 4, 2005, Lloyd Avery's was fatally attacked by his cellmate Kevin Roby, also known as Satannic Christ, who first hit him over the head with an object and then strangled him to death.

Roby then used Lloyd’s body in a human sacrifice for the guards to find him brutally mutilated two days after the murder, laying over a pentagram drawn in his own blood.

Roby, who was already serving a life term, was given another life sentence for the killing. Avery's family members believe that the two should never have been placed in the same cell given their obviously contrasting beliefs and thus blame the prison management for their carelessness.

Death by Fame airs on ID on Monday, February 27, 2023.

