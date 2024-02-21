Death and Other Details Episode 7 ending explained: Kira Scott’s secret witness steps into the spotlight

Death and Other Details episode 7 saw Imogene walking down Rufus’ memory lane to learn the meticulous details that even the world’s greatest detective has missed. The new revelations have indeed shaken the foundation of everything, leaving Imogene baffled as she finds out what really transpired moments before the death of her mother.

However, the episode not only focused on Rufus’ memories but also revolved around Imogene’s recollections, which she completely concealed, obeying her mother’s last wish. The latest developments have indeed added a new layer of intrigue to the storyline.

As secrets surface and the past intertwines with the present, Death and Other Details Episode 7 promises a riveting exploration into the intricacies of Imogene’s journey, leaving the whodunit fanatics on the edge of anticipation.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers from Death and Other Details. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Death and Other Details Episode 7 reveals Rufus had never given up on Kira’s case

One of the most surprising twists in the episode was Imogene finding out that Rufus lied to her about abruptly calling off the investigation midway. As she delved into his memories, she realized that he never stopped looking for the culprit behind Kira’s death.

The reason behind this was Rufus' promise to young Imogene, a promise he stood by till now. It was revealed that the primary motive behind Rufus’ undertaking Kira’s case was none other than the Collier’s money. However, young Imogene’s influence and brilliance caused the detective to have a change of heart, as he took this case personally and affirmed to the kid that he would solve the case no matter what.

Earlier, Rufus never gave Imogene a definite reason for leaving the case abruptly. After the latter figured out that Rufus continued working on Kira’s case, questioning everyone involved, it came to light that the Colliers and Imogene’s grandmother wanted him to quit his investigation. While Rufus recognized Imogene’s potential, others perceived it as detrimental to the child’s mental health.

Death and Other Details Episode 7: Why Kira met Alexandra

Kira meets Alexandra, as seen in Death and Other Details episode 7 (Image via Hulu)

After finally managing to break through her concealed memories, Imogene realized that the person her mother met that day was Alexandra, the governor on board. As they agreed, Kira met Alexandra at 5 pm at Opal Diner, where she shared crucial details on Colliers that could land the family in prison forever.

Kira wanted Alexandra to help her file the case against the Colliers, but she straight away refused to take this with her superiors despite reviewing the files on five dead employees. Kira knew about the Collier Mills using Captionem Blue and did everything she could to bring justice. However, going against the Collier cost her own life.

As seen in the sixth episode, Alexandra almost surrendered all the crucial files she collected from Kira as evidence against the Colliers. However, somebody managed to swap the files before Hilde could get her hands on them. Ultimately, Alexandra met her grim fate as Winnie was poisoning her since she boarded the ship.

Death and Other Details Episode 7: How Cecilia Chun is connected with Kira

Cecilia Chun, as seen in Death and Other Details episode 7 (Image via Hulu)

During the conversation, Kira mentioned that she had a witness who was willing to go on record, but unfortunately, Alexandra refused to help, leading them nowhere. The witness was revealed to be Cecilia Chun, the matriarch of the Chun family. Kira was helping Cecelia to put the Colliers behind bars for what they had done to their employees.

Although it is yet to be revealed, the upcoming episode will likely shed light on how the illegal activities of Collier Mills affected Cecilia, as it can be surmised that she may have suffered the loss of a cherished person due to their actions.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Death and Other Details as 2024 progresses.

