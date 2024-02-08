Where is Death and Other Details filmed? All locations explored

Heidi Cole McAdams and Mike Weiss’ Death and Other Details became one of the most enthralling crime dramas in 2024. The series recently hit a significant milestone by becoming the fourth-most streamed original TV series across all platforms in the U.S., following Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Reach, and The Traitors U.S., during the week of January 28, 2024.

The series' engaging plot and fascinating cast are undoubtedly two of the biggest contributors to its good reception. However, it’s worth noting that the picturesque setting also stands out as a major contributing factor to the series’ appeal.

Since the beginning of the shows, the audience might have been wondering whether the film was shot entirely on a cruise liner, but in reality, they were not. Follow along with the article to learn about the filming location of Death and Other Details.

All Death and Other Details filming locations

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, McAdams and Weiss provided more insights regarding the making of the series, which included the locations as well. Despite the entire series taking place inside the cruise liner, given the show follows a locked-in murder, it has been shot at severe scenic locations that defy expectations.

Here’s what the creator had to say about the filming of Death and Other Details:

We did extensive research into the grand vessels of the era — particularly the SS Normandie and the Queen Mary, where we filmed some of the first episode." "Our incredibly talented production designer James Philpott recreated those details on stage.

They further said:

The scale of our sets — built to match the scale of those massive ships — was almost embarrassing. Our dining hall is two stories tall and could have hosted a high end wedding if it wasn't for all the camera equipment.

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

As IMDb reports, most of the series was filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, given that some of the scenes involving the characters' flashbacks were taken in a land. The exact locations involving some of the places, like Imogene’s family mansion and more, haven’t been revealed yet.

Long Beach, California, U.S.A

Some of the interior scenes of the bedrooms, diner, and more have been shot at the Queen Marie, the retired British Ocean Liner. After the ship was permanently moored, the city of Long Beach bought it and turned the ocean liner into a tourist attraction encompassing restaurants and museums.

Hudson River, Newyork, U.S.A

Another ship that played a pivotal role in the making of Death and Other Details is the SS Normandie, but the series wasn’t filmed on the legendary ship given it capsized at Pier 88, Hudson River. However, its grand and unique design inspired the creators to develop their fictional ocean liner, SS Varuna, whose name is also inspired by the French Ocean Liner.

Skydance Studios, Surrey, British Columbia, Canada

While most of the series unfolds at sea, it’s noteworthy that none of the shootings occurred on the open sea. The scenes featuring characters and the fictional SS Varuna were crafted at Skydance Studios, with some parts filmed on its soundstage and enhanced VFX tweaks.

Malta

In the fifth episode, “Chapter Five: Exquisite,” Imogene (Violette Beane) and Sunil Bhandari (Rahul Kohli) safely escort the Ukranian refugee family to Malta, the island renowned for its sun, sea, and beautiful beaches. The enchanting blend of historic charm, crystal-clear waters, and golden sun-kissed landscapes is everything that defines its serene beauty.

