Death and Other Details: Full list of cast in the series

Created by Heidi Cole McAdams and Mike Weiss, the duo that worked together on ABC’s Stumptown, Death and Other Details is the latest crime drama on Hulu and Disney+. The series debuted with a double-header premiere on January 16, 2024. The series is announced to have a ten-episode that will run from January 16 to March 5, with each installment released every Tuesday.

Death and Other Details boasts a stellar cast of actors who often leave a significant mark on the audience with their exceptional performances. Follow along with the article to learn about the entire cast of Death and Other Details.

All primary cast of Death and Other Details

1) Violett Beane as Imogene Scott

Violett Beane as Imogene Scott (Image via Hulu)

Violett Bean, one of the acclaimed Hollywood actresses who made her debut as Lindsay in Clay Liford’s comedy film Slash and is widely known for her roles as Cara Bloom in God Friended Me, will portray the role of Imogene Scott.

Violett’s character in the series will work along with the acclaimed private detective, Rufus Coteworth, to solve the mystery behind a murder that is also connected to her past. Sophia Reid-Gantzert plays the role of Young Imogene in the series.

2) Mandy Patinkin as Rufus Coteworth

Mandy Patinkin as Rufus Coteworth (Image via Hulu)

The renowned actor and singer Mandel Bruce Patinkin, aka Mandy Patinkin, who was nominated three times for Golden Globes and seven times for Drama Desk Awards, will play Rufus Coteworth. As described in the show, Rufus is an individual who used to be "the world's greatest detective.”

Due to certain circumstances, Rufus left his job, which he was deemed to be exceptional at. However, a new opportunity draws him to make amends for his mistakes and fulfill the promise he made to Imogene a long time ago.

3) Linda Emond as Agent Hilde Eriksen

Linda Emond as Agent Hilde Eriksen (Image via Hulu)

Agent Hilde Eriksen, played by Linda Emond, is a criminal investigator who lands on Varuna to catch the perpetrator behind the locked room murder. Emond is a widely acclaimed actress who has received three Tony Award nominations for her performance in Yasmise Reza’s play Life x 3. She has also portrayed several roles in the Law & Order franchise.

4) Rahul Kohli as Sunil Ranja

Rahul Kohli will be playing Sunil Ranja, the owner of the luxury cruise liner SS Varuna, in Death and Other Details. The actor is best known for playing Dr. Ravi Chakrabarti in IZombie, Owen Sharma in Haunting of Bly Manor, and his recent role in The Fall of the House Usher as Leo User.

5) Lauren Patten as Anna Collier

Lauren Patten as Anna Collier (Image via Hulu)

Lauren Patten will be playing Anna Collier, the daughter of Collier Mills’ CEO, Lawrence Collier. Anna and Imogene have been best friends since they were kids, and their bond deepened into a sisterly connection after the latter goes through the grim tragedy of losing her mother. Lauren is best known for her role as Jo in the Broadway Musical Jagged Little Pill.

6) Angela Zhou as Teddy Goh

Angela Zhou as Teddy Goh (Image via Hulu)

Angela Zhou will play the crew manager of SS Varuna, Teddy Goh. Zhou caught her first big break in the gender-bending role of Mei/Fong in Hell on Wheels. She is also known for her recurring role of Detective Todd in Promising Young Women.

7) Pardis Saremi as Leila

Pardis Saremi as Leila (Image via Hulu)

Pardis Saremi plays the role of Anna’s paranoid wife, Leila, who is a former clickbait journalist. Saremi is known for playing Demi in Hell of a Summer and a short film called Shonda, where she portrayed the role of the eponymous lead character.

8) Hugo Diego Garcia as Jules

Hugo Diego Garcia as Jules (Image via Hulu)

The French and Spanish actor Hugo Diego Garcia plays the role of Jules, the head of security on SS Varuna. Garcia is known for his two short films, Tony and Cagnolino. Tony was named one of the Best 10 Short Films of 2019 by the UK Film Review.

9) Jack Cutmore-Scott as Tripp Collier

Jack Cutmore-Scott as Tripp Collier (Image via Hulu)

Jack Cutmore-Scott, known for his role in Frasier as Frederick “Freddy” Crane, will be playing the role of Tripp Collier, the son of Lawrence and brother of Anna. Tripp is described as a substance abuser and a careless person with severe anger issues.

Additional cast

Below are the recurring cast in Death and Other Details:

David Marshall Grant as Lawrence Collier (Collier Mills’ CEO and the father of Anna and Tripp)

Micahel Gladis as Keith (Rufus’ friend who gets murdered on SS Varun)

Jere Burns as Llewellyn Mathers (Collier’s lawyer)

Jayne Atkinson as Katherine Collier (The wife of Lawrence )

Annie Q. Riegel as Winnie Goh (crew member on SS Varuna and the little sister of Teddy)

Sofia Rosinsky as Yeva

Karoline as Eleanor Chun

Sincere Wilbert as That Derek

Tamberal Perry as Alexandra/Governor

Danny Johnson as Father Toby

Lisa Lu as Celia Chun

About Death and Other Details

Here’s how the logline of Death and Other Details describes the plot:

Set amidst the glamor of the global elite, "Death and Other Details" centers on the brilliant and restless Imogene Scott (Violett Beane), who finds herself in the wrong place/wrong time (okay, it was kinda her fault) and becomes the prime suspect in a locked room murder mystery. The setting? A lavishly restored Mediterranean ocean liner.

It continues:

Suspects? Every pampered guest and every exhausted crew member. The problem? To prove her innocence, she must partner with a man she despises, Rufus Cotesworth (Mandy Patinkin), the world's greatest detective.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Death and Other Details as 2024 progresses.