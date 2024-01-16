Death and Other Details Episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Death and Other Details Episode 3 will be released on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. Debuting with the double-header premiere, the series successfully captured the attention of the audience with some mind-boggling whodunit goodness that has certainly left everyone scratching their heads.

Despite the heads-up “details matter” by Rufus Coteworth (Mandy Patinkin), like every mystery drama ever, it has been challenging to figure out who is behind the murder. However, with Imogene Scott (Violette Beane) joining hands with the best detective ever, the elusive truth will emerge from the shadows as the story progresses.

With the last-minute debut of a new character addition, Agent Hilde Eriksen (Linda Emond), assuming a prominent role in Rufus’ third book, is expected to play a pivotal role in unraveling the additional revelations in Death and Other Details Episode 3. Follow along with the article to learn more.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Death and Other Details series. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Death and Other Details Episode 3 release date and time for all regions

As mentioned above, Death and Other Details Episode 3 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at 12:00 am ET. The complete list of release dates and times for the next episode with the corresponding timezones are mentioned timezones are listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, January 14, 2024 9 pm Central Time Sunday, January 14, 2024 11 pm Eastern Time Sunday, January 14, 2024 12 am Mountain Time Sunday, January 14, 2024 10 pm Alaska Standard Time Sunday, January 14, 2024 8 pm Hawaii Standard Time Sunday, January 14, 2024 7 pm Greenwich Mean Time Monday, January 15, 2024 5 am Indian Standard Time Monday, January 15, 2024 10:30 am Central European Summer Time Monday, January 15, 2024 6 am Australian Central Daylight Time Monday, January 15, 2024 3:30 pm

Where to watch Death and Other Details Episode 3

Fans in the U.S. can catch the latest episodes of the mystery drama exclusively on Hulu. Given the platform’s services are limited to the U.S., fans globally can watch the series on Disney+, the only streaming platform to include the show for the global whodunit enthusiasts.

How many episodes are there in Death and Other Details Season 1

Death and Other Details is slated for a 10-episode run from January 16 to March 5, 2024. The release pattern features double-header formats for the first two and the last two installments. The episodes will be released weekly on Tuesdays and will have a runtime of 40 to 52 minutes.

After Death and Other Details Episode 3 airs, the series will be left with just seven more installments to conclude the first season.

A brief recap of Death and Other Details Episode 1 & 2

Mandy Patinkin as Rufus Coteworth (Image via Hulu)

Death and Other Details episode 1, “Chapter One: Rare,” kicked off with a flashback where he arrived to investigate the assassination of Imogene Scott’s mother. The narrative then transitioned back to the present, unfolding eighteen years after the initial events on a cruise liner sailing for a ten-day vacation in the Mediterranean Sea.

Imogene gets upset by a guest named Keith Trubitsky, who behaves rudely with a server. To teach him a lesson, she decided to break his expensive watch, of which he was very proud, by sneaking inside his room. Imogene’s frustration soared after she discovered that Rufus Coatworth was also one of the guests hired by the Chuns family, their personal security detail.

The next morning, Trubitsky was found dead in his room, killed by a harpoon gun that he often carried around with him for fishing. As Imogene recalled about her sneaking inside Trubitsky’s room last night, she tried to delete the security footage in the surveillance room. Surprisingly, however, she found the specific data scrubbed off somehow.

After returning to her room, she encountered Rufus, who revealed that he was the one who deleted the footage and also told Imogene that he knew she was innocent. After joining an alliance, the two eventually deduce that the killer got inside Trubitsky’s room through a bar cart and successfully managed to avoid the cameras around.

It was later revealed that Rufus had already made the discovery but wanted Imogene to put on her Sherlock pants. In yet another flashback between the episodes, it was shown that Rufus left the investigation incomplete, as Lawrence Collier refused to cooperate by unveiling the person behind the alias Viktor Sams.

Rufus’ abrupt exit from the investigation broke Imogene’s heart. Back to the present, while reading one of Rufus’s books, Imogene focused on two words: “Details matter.”

Using her exceptional photographic memory, she tried to relive the moment Rufus left her, accompanied by his assistant, who surprisingly turned out to be Keith Trubitsky. Rufus called every important individual for questioning, and except Lawrence, everyone turned up. Suddenly, Imogene decided that she wanted to go first.

In Death and Other Details Episode 2, it was revealed that Trubitsky was the person who convinced Rufus to fulfill the promise he made to Imogene by finding the killer of her mother. In flashback, which was about a few months ago, Trubitsky paid a visit to Rufus and tried to persuade him to join the Colliers for Lawrence’s retirement vacation to continue his incomplete investigation.

Rufus asked Imogene to get her hands on the Collier Mills books, as they were pivotal for the investigation. Imogene eventually told the whole truth about working with Rufus to find the killer among them to Anna. She was supportive, even though she didn’t think it was a good idea. Rufus interrogated all the suspected guests on board.

One after the other, as the interrogation went on, Rufus discovered that it was the Governor who ordered the very bar cart to Trubitsky’s suite and was having an affair with Tripp.

While Rufus and Imogene were discussing, Sunil made a surprising visit to the cabin just to put something in his locker. While questioning Sunil, Rufus tried to fluster him by asking him why he killed Trubitsky. In the final moments, the episode saw the criminal investigator Agent Hilde Eriksen landing on the cruise.

What to expect from Death and Other Details Episode 3

Death and Other Details Episode 3 is titled “Chapter Three: Troublesome.” As the title itself proclaims, the upcoming installment will indeed see Mandy Patinkin's character, Rufus' investigation likely being interrupted by Agent Hilde Eriksen. Given the common trope of federal agents not aligning with private detectives, a conflict between Rufus’ interests and Agent Eriken’s methods is expected to unfold next.

Death and Other Details Episode 3 will also see the secrets of each guest will gradually be exposed. Despite the challenges, Rufus is determined to delve into the intricate details of each person significantly connected to the murder.

Emphasizing his belief that “details matter,” Rufus will aim to extract crucial information for solving the murder in Death and Other Details Episode 3, confident that the answers lie within the details.

