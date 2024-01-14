How many episodes are there in Death and Other Details? Explained

The mystery television series from Hulu, Death and Other Details, is set to release on January 16, 2024. The Mandy Patinkin starrer series was announced in March 2022, and finally, after a long wait, the series will arrive on the streaming platform Hulu in a few days.

The murder mystery is centered on Detective Rufus Cotesworth, played by Patinkin, and protégé Imogene, played by Violett Beane, as they investigate a murder on a wealthy sailing boat.

According to whattowatch, the synopsis for the series reads:

"Set amidst the glamor of the global elite, Death and Other Details centers on the brilliant and restless Imogene Scott (Violett Beane), who finds herself in the wrong place/wrong time (okay, it was kinda her fault) and becomes the prime suspect in a locked room murder mystery.”

It further reads:

“The setting? A lavishly restored Mediterranean ocean liner. Suspects? Every pampered guest and every exhausted crew member. The problem? To prove her innocence, she must partner with a man she despises — Rufus Cotesworth (Mandy Patinkin), the world's greatest detective."

Death and Other Details will have 10 episodes

Created by Mikes Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams, Death and Other Details was ordered by Hulu in 2022, with Patinkin and Violett Beane in the lead, and is part of Hulu’s 'what’s new' January slate. The supporting cast of the show was announced in August 2022.

The murder mystery television series will premiere the first two episodes on Hulu on January 16. It will have a total of 10 episodes, and a new episode will be released every Tuesday.

The release schedule for each episode is as follows:

Episode Title Release date Chapter One Rare January 16, 2024 Chapter Two Sordid January 16, 2024 Chapter Three Troublesome January 23, 2024 Chapter Four Hidden January 30, 2024 Chapter Five Exquisite February 6, 2024 Chapter Six Tragic February 13, 2024 Chapter Seven Memorable February 20, 2024 Chapter Eight Vanishing February 27, 2024 Chapter Nine Impossible March 5, 2024 Chapter Ten Chilling March 5, 2024

The creators of the show, Weiss and McAdams, known for The 100, Stumptown, Chicago P.D., and The Mentalist, have developed all 10 episodes.

Along with them, Ryan Maldonado, Eduardo Javier Canto, Nick Bragg, Jess Kimball Leslie, Lousia Levy, Paul Alan Cope, and Myung Jon Wesner also served as writers for the show.

Talking about Death and Other Details, Weiss and McAdams revealed their inspiration behind the Hulu show in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. They said that they were inspired by the author Agatha Christie.

They told Entertainment Weekly,

"We love Agatha Christie novels. We've read everything she's ever written. We wanted to capture the atmosphere of those works and drag her style into our contemporary world."

They added:

"That means memorable locations. Wardrobe — overseen by the immensely stylish costume designer Mandi Line — drew inspiration from Katharine Hepburn and Grace Kelly."

Death and Other Details stars Mandy Patinkin as Rufus Coteworth and Violett Beane as Imogene Scott.

The ensemble cast of the show also has Sophia Reid-Gantzert as Young Imogene, Linda Emond as Agent Hilde Eriksen, Jayne Atkinson as Katherine Collier, Lauren Patten as Anna, David Marshall Grant as Lawrence Collier, and Christian Svensson as Andreas Windeler.

Hugo Diego Garcia as Jules, Angela Zhou as Teddy, Rahul Kohli as Sunil, Annie Q. Riegel as Winnie, Pardis Seremi as Leila, and Sofia Rosinsky as Yeva are also in supporting roles.