Who is Justina Machado? Meet the star of Amazon Prime Video’s The Horror of Dolores Roach

The Amazon original series, The Horror of Dolores Roach, featuring Justina Machado is set to premiere worldwide on July 7, 2023. Based on the Gimlet podcast of the same name, The Horror of Dolores Roach is produced by the creator himself, Aaron Mark, and co-produced by Blumhouse Television, Spotify, and GloNation.

The cast for The Horror of Dolores Roach includes Justina Machado (One Day at a Time), Alejandro Hernandez (New Amsterdam), Kita Updike (The Misandrists), K. Todd Freeman (God Friended Me) and Marc Maron (GLOW), Judy Reyes (Succession), Jean Yoon (Kim’s Convenience) and Jeffery Self (Search Party).

The synopsis for the eight-episode series on Rotten Tomatoes reads:

"Dolores Roach is released from prison after 16 years and returns to a severely gentrified Washington Heights with $200 and the clothes on her back. Her boyfriend missing, her family long gone, Dolores reunites with an old stoner buddy, Luis, who gives her room and board and lets her give massages for cash in the basement under his dilapidated storefront, Empanada Loca, the only remnant of her former life."

It continues:

"When the promise of her newfound stability is quickly threatened, "Magic Hands Dolores" is driven to shocking extremes to survive, and in the face of unexpected professional success, Dolores and Luis become dangerously symbiotic, and Luis must unleash his own peculiar predilections."

Justina Machado plays the titular role of Dolores Roach in the upcoming thriller The Horror of Dolores Roach

The 50-year-old American actress, Justina Machado, known for her roles in HBO drama Six Feet Under, the USA drama Queen of the South, and The CW dramedy Jane the Virgin, takes the titular role of Dolores Roach in the upcoming thriller The Horror of Dolores Roach.

Justina Machado's portrayal of Roach is a tour de force as she showcases her range and comic timing effortlessly.

With Hispanic descent and born in Chicago, Machado was passionate about performing arts since her childhood. She took dance classes at Franklin Fine Arts Center and took part in school plays actively. She performed with the Latino Chicago Theater Company while in high school.

Machado appeared as Elsa in NYPD Blue episode #311 and Val Cho in No One Would Tell. She has worked in over 15 films including She's So Lovely, Torque, Little Fugitive, The Purge: Anarchy, and Man Maid. She is popularly known to have played Isabella Hudson in Final Destination 2.

Justina Machado as Dolores Roach in Amazon's upcoming series is freshly out of prison and looking for a job. As she mentions to Nellie (Kita Updike) in the trailer:

"Well, um, I have no money. No job prospects, and a bed that your boss's dad died in, so I'm pretty sure I know I look like sh**, thank you very much."

Roach starts living out of the basement of the empanada shop that Luis owns, Empanada Loca and starts working as a masseuse. The story picks up hence and takes a horrific turn.

Watch Amazon Prime Video's The Horror of Dolores Roach on July 7, 2023.

