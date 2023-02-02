How old are Final Destination 2 actors and where are they now?

It's been 20 years since the iconic supernatural horror film Final Destination 2 came out and the disturbing incidents in the movie are still fresh in the minds of horror freaks.

A.J. Cook, who featured as Kimberly Corman, spoke about the film celebrating its 20 years and said:

"Yeah. You know, I just. I thought the first the first one was so interesting and such a cool concept. So obviously when they came to me for the second one, I was very excited to get involved with it because it’s that is a story you can just keep telling it."

She continued:

"So, it’s, it I’m not surprised that it turned into the franchise that it did because it’s endless stories. You can tell that story. You can be as creative as you want. It’s sort of this iconic franchise that I can’t believe I got to be involved in. So it’s pretty cool."

Final Destination 2 was directed by David R. Ellis and was based on a screenplay by J. Mackye Gruber and Eric Bress. It was produced by Warren Zide and Craig Perry with music helmed by Shirley Walker and managed to gross $90.4 million on a budget of $26 million.

Where is the main cast of Final Destination 2?

The film featured several actors, but the story mainly focused on Ali Larter as Clear Rivers, A. J. Cook as Kimberly Corman, and Michael Landes as Thomas Burke.

Let's take a closer look at how their careers turned out after the movie was released and where they are now.

Ali Larter

Now 46, Larter, after Final Destination 2, appeared in movies like A Lot Like Love and also led in the Bollywood movie Marigold. She then appeared in the thriller Obsessed.

She played the dual roles of Niki Sanders and Tracy Strauss on the NBC science fiction drama Heroes and achieved appreciation for her portrayal of video game heroine Claire Redfield in Resident Evil: Extinction, Resident Evil: Afterlife, and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

Larter's films have grossed over US$1.31 billion worldwide. She was featured in Maxim, FHM, and Stuff, as well as People magazine's "Best Dressed List" in 2007.

A. J. Cook

Now 44, Cook is best known for her role as Supervisory Special Agent Jennifer "JJ" Jareau on the CBS crime drama Criminal Minds after Final Destination 2.

In 2013, it was announced that she was hired as a spokeswoman for Proactiv and appeared in the January/February 2014 issue of Maxim magazine, ranked at 88 on the Maxim Hot 100 2014 list.

She currently resides in Los Angeles, California, with her husband Nathan Andersen and her two sons.

Michael Landes

Landes, who is now 50, didn't appear in too many movies after Final Destination 2, but had an elaborate career in television.

For his starring role in the television film Please God, I'm Only Seventeen, he was nominated for a Young Artist Award and Best Young Actor in a Television Movie. In 2016, he revealed to Digital Spy why he was replaced on Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman after the first season.

He said:

"Because I looked too much like Dean Cain, who played Clark... and Teri Hatcher, who played Lois"

He currently resides in Los Angeles with his wife and two children.

