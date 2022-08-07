Who is the richest on The $100,000 Pyramid Season 6 episode 5? Guest stars' rumored net worth explored

Episode 5 of the latest season of ABC’s hit game show $100,000 Pyramid will release on Sunday, August 7, at 10 pm ET with two new teams of celebrity guests and contestants who will aim to win a grand cash prize of $100,000.

Celebrities who will be starring in the upcoming episode are Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore, Mark Duplass and Ali Larter. Each of them has earned great fame and fortune in their respective careers. However, the richest celebrity among them is famous film director, Mark Duplass.

Season 6 of $100,000 Pyramid features celebrities and contestants indulging in a fun night of questions and heartwarming stories from contestants. Moreover, throughout the one-hour episodes, contestants will be asked fun questions that will take them a step closer to winning the title and the cash prize.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

All-star celebrities partner with contestants from across the country with hopes of taking home $100,000.

Net worth explored of $100,000 Pyramid ’s celebrities

1) Rob Riggle

52-year-old actor-comedian Rob Riggle has a net worth of $5 million. Best known for his comedy, Rob has also been popularly known for appearing in Comedy Central's The Daily Show. Moreover, Rob also has a BA degree in theatre and film from the University of Kansas.

In his television career, Rob has also appeared on shows like The Office, Arrested Development, Campus Ladies, Human Giant, Gary Unmarried, American Dad!, Chuck, Funny or Die Presents, and 30 Rock.

2. Joe Tessitore

American sportscaster Joe Tessitore has a net worth of $5 million. Best known for being a sportscaster for football and boxing, Tessitore joined ESPN and began calling boxing on Tuesday Night Fights and Friday Night Fights in 2002.

A dedicated sportscaster, Tessitore has also appeared on college football and college basketball broadcasts and anchored horse racing for ABC and ESPN. The $100,000 Pyramid guest star has also produced multiple documentaries for ESPN's 30 for 30 series. In 2018 and 2019, Joe also served as the announcer for Monday Night Football and host for the TV series Holey Moley.

3) Ali Larter

American model and actress Ali Larter has a net worth of $10 million dollars. She is best known for her roles in the Final Destination and Resident Evil film franchises and on the NBC television series Heroes. Her other notable works comprise the films Legally Blonde, A Lot Like Love, Marigold, and Obsessed.

Interestingly, the $100,000 Pyramid guest star had supporting roles in the teen comedies Giving it Up and Drive Me Crazy as well as in the remake of the supernatural horror film House on Haunted Hill.

In 2016, Ali sold her $3 million home in the Hollywood Hills for $4.15 million.

4) Mark Duplass

With a net worth of $12 million, American film director Mark Duplass is also a film producer, actor, and screenwriter. Duplass and his brother Jay together opened their own production house, Duplass Brothers Productions. Under the same production house, they wrote and directed films like The Puffy Chair, Baghead, and Jeff, Who Lives at Home. Moreover, in his television career, Mark has earned credits for Togetherness and The Mindy Project. In 2020, Duplass also received an Emmy nomination for his role in The Morning Show.

Duplass also starred in films like Tully and Duck Butter. Mark has also continued to appear in TV series such as Goliath and Paddleton.

Viewers can watch Season 6 Episode 5 of $100,000 Pyramid on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 10 pm ET on ABC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far