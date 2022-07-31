Who is the richest on The $100,000 Pyramid Season 6 episode 4? Guest stars' rumored net worth explored

The $100,000 Pyramid will be back for yet another episode on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at 10 pm ET on ABC with two new teams of guest stars. The one-hour packed time frame will have two teams of celebrity guests and contestants competing against each other to win the grand cash prize. Guests will be helping participants guess the words associated with a hint and get them to the winners’ circle to play for the prize.

The hit game show on ABC has been extremely popular among viewers as they indulge in a fun night of questions and heartwarming stories from contestants. The celebrity guests for this week's episode include Bachelor Nation stars Tayshia Adams and Matt James; and The Goldbergs star Wendi McLendon-Covey and Thomas Lennon from Reno 911!: Defunded.

Rumored net worth of The $100,000 Pyramid season 6 guest stars for episode 4

The celebrity guests for Episode 4 will see popular and fan-favorite stars compete to win. Each installment runs for half an hour and has rounds with unique topics for contestants to guess. Each celebrity guest will be paired with a contestant and the duo will try to win against the opposing team, getting the participant the cash prize.

Check out to see the rumored net worth of the celebrity guests

1) Thomas Lennon

The American actor, comedian, writer, director, and producer has a net worth of $6 million and is the richest celebrity guest on The $100,000 Pyramid. He is is best known for starring as Lieutenant Jim Dangle on Comedy Central's Reno 911! and serves as the show's co-creator and executive producer.

The star co-created the sketch comedy series The State (1993–1995) and Viva Variety (1997) and also produced the 2013 horror comedy film Hell Baby with Robert Ben Garant.

As an actor, Lennon has appeared in more than 170 projects, including The Ten (2007), Hancock (2008), 17 Again (2009), I Love You, Man (2009), and TV series Sean Saves the World (2013–2014), The Odd Couple (2015–2017), Another Period (2015–2016), Santa Clarita Diet (2017–2019), and Lethal Weapon (2017–2019) among many others.

He is also well known for his role as the identical twin of Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) on F.R.I.E.N.D.S and appeared on the HBO Max special Friends: The Reunion. The star has received two Primetime Emmy nominations for Reno 911! - Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series in 2020 and Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series in 2021.

2) Wendi McLendon-Covey

The American comedian and actress has a net worth of $5 million. Her quick wit and natural flair for improv comedy earned her the title of "The Queen of Improv." Her breakout acting role was on the Comedy Central series Reno 911! and The Goldbergs.

The star earned her comedic stripes as a member of the recognized improv and sketch comedy troupe The Groundlings, where she performed a plethora of characters that left the audience laughing throughout. She portrayed a persona similar to the one in The Groundlings on Reno 911! which earned her a spot on Maxim Magazine's TV's Best Nymphos List.

In 2011, the actor portrayed a frustrated mother and wife who wanted to break free from the shackles put by society in the comedy feature Bridesmaids, which helped establish her career as one of Hollywood's funniest women.

3) Tayshia Adams

As per NetWorthspedia and Trend Celebs Now, the reality star's net worth is somewhere around $1-$5 million. Tayshia was seen as The Bachelorette after she replaced Clare Crawley as the lead on Season 16. Following her stint on the show, she and fellow alum Kaitlyn Bristowe returned to the franchise to host Season 17 and 18 of the dating series.

The duo helped Katie Thurston find love on her season of The Bachelorette after longtime host Chris Harrison stepped down. As per Reality Steve, the leads of the ABC franchise make, on average, $100,000 a season.

While appearing on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, she worked as a phlebotomist, a medical professional who draws blood from patients for tests, transfusions, medical research and blood donations. However, in March 2019, she revealed that she was changing her career and shifted to pursue her passion in real estate, interior design, and architecture.

Tayshia hosted a weekly podcast with Bachelor Nation’s Joe Amabile and Natasha Parker called Click Bait with Bachelor Nation. She also hosted the television section of the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022.

4) Matt James

The reality star first appeared on The Bachelor Season 25 as the first lead of color on ABC. His current net worth is $250,000, including his salary from his stint on The Bachelor (around $100,000). He is all set to appear on Dancing With The Stars Season 30.

Before entering the entertainment industry, he worked at a real estate company in New York City and previously worked at PNC Bank in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Apart from all these credentials, Matt is also the founder of ABC Food Tours, a non-profit organization aiming to educate underprivileged children about food and restaurants.

Matt lives with his best friend and The Bachelorette season 15 runner-up Tyler Cameron. The duo became friends when the former was studying at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Their bachelor pad has a river view at One Manhattan Square and includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It is worth around $1.96 million, and can also be rented at $8K per month.

It will be interesting to see the celebrity guests on The $100,000 Pyramid this Sunday on ABC. While Thomas Lennon and Wendi McLendon-Covey will appear in one installment, Tayshia Adams and Matt James will appear in another. The hour-long episode will be split into two half-an-hour episodes to fit the stars.

