The $100,000 Pyramid Season 6 Episode 2: Contestant references Will Smith x Chris Rock incident during word-association game

The iconic pyramid is back. The $100,000 Pyramid aired a brand new episode on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at 10 pm ET on ABC. Season 6 of the hit game show is back with fun-filled episodes featuring new celebrities and interesting questions for the family to enjoy throughout the summer.

On this week's episode of The $100,000 Pyramid, hip-hop stars Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla $ign played the fun game with the contestants. In one of the questions given to the latter, his partnered contestant referred to the Will Smith X Chris Rock slap incident at the 2022 Oscars that left fans stunned.

"I just got slapped by Will Smith": Latest The $100,000 Pyramid episode refers to the infamous slap at the 2022 Oscars

Episode 2 of The $100,000 Pyramid saw one team giving viewers a flashback into a popular incident from earlier this year.

When the team consisting of Ty Dolla $ign and partnered contestant Tatiana had to play a word association game, the former had to guess the phrase "What Chris Rock said" from the hint given by his counterpart.

In an effort to guess it right, Tatiana referenced the 2022 Oscars incident. She said:

"I just got slapped by Will Smith."

At the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, 2022, Will Smith walked on stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock over the latter's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. The slap was in response to a joke about her shaved head and a potential dig at her alopecia condition.

A lot has happened since then. From Will Smith's public apology during the award show and subsequently on Instagram, his ban from the Oscars for 10 years, to fan agitiation and support for Chris Rock - the incident keeps continues to get attention from every possible angle.

Needless to say, the referenced incident on The $100,000 Pyramid did receive some funny responses from viewers.

Slapped by Will Smith.



#100KPyramid Well, we know when this episode was filmed.Slapped by Will Smith. Well, we know when this episode was filmed. 😂Slapped by Will Smith. #100KPyramid

Chad Mosher @ChadMosher #100KPyramid Bob is lucky he didn't get cuckooed for "United States of A---" on America. But after round one & Will Smith, it's deserved. Bob is lucky he didn't get cuckooed for "United States of A---" on America. But after round one & Will Smith, it's deserved. 😛 #100KPyramid

Rena @XGirlNYC about Will and Chris. 🤣 He really said thatabout Will and Chris. 🤣 #100KPyramid He really said that 💩 about Will and Chris. 🤣 #100KPyramid

What transpired on The $100,000 Pyramid Season 6 Episode 2?

This week on The $100,000 Pyramid, viewers saw another fun episode of celebrities partnering up with contestants across the country to compete and win the coveted cash prize by the end. The episode had numerous interesting questions that the contestants tried to answer as they tried going up the pyramid.

The hip-hop stars were supported by talented contestants. While Wiz played the game with Alonte from Chicago, Ty Dolla $ign partnered up with Tatiana from New Jersey. Both teams started on a strong note and guessed words related to hip-hop celebrities, salon items, and many more topics.

At the end of the first round of The $100,000 Pyramid, Ty Dolla $ign and Tatiana were in the lead and went ahead to the winners circle to play the game for $50,000. Despite the contestant missing her mark for the entire amount, she won $12,500 with the help of the hip-hop star.

For the second round, the teams were switched. Ty Dolla $ign teamed up with Alonte and Wiz with Tatiana. The teams then tried their best to get to the winner circle and Tatiana took the lead once again and headed to the winners circle and secured the coveted cash prize of $100,000.

Season 6 of the ABC game show premiered on July 10, 2022 and featured celebrities like Lindsey Vonn, Russell Peters and a heartwarming Scienfield reunion with Jason Alexander and Wayne Knight.

The series is a timeless word association game where two celebrities partner with two contestants across the country with the hopes of taking home $100,000.

