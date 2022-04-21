What did Jada say about the slap? Will Smith's wife addresses incident in Red Table Talk return

American actor Jada Pinkett Smith's online talk show, Red Table Talk, has returned for the fifth season, and it touched on Will Smith's Oscars debacle right in the beginning.

In its first episode, which was released on April 20 on Facebook Watch, the title card at the beginning talked about the whole family being in the process of deep healing.

“Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focused on deep healing."

The message further stated that the team - Jada, Willow Smith, and the host's mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris - will share their side of the stories in the coming time.

“Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls. Until then the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest.”

The episode then cut to a pre-taped segment featuring Pinkett Smith along with her mother and daughter.

The show, which featured special guest Janelle Monáe, was allegedly filmed before the Oscars incident.

The program made no further mention of Smith's assault on actor Chris Rock, which occurred on March 27 at the Oscars.

This is the first time Jada Pinkett Smith has spoken publicly about the infamous Will Smith-Chris Rock incident. Earlier, it was reported via the outlet Us Magazine that an insider claimed she was not "angry" with Will Smith for taking her stand, but "wishes he didn't slap" Chris Rock.

The source said:

“It was in the heat of the moment and it was him overreacting. He knows that, she knows that. They’re in agreement that he overreacted.”

A brief recap of the Will Smith and Chris Rock altercation over Jada Pinkett Smith

Jacob Sama @Jacobking28 Seeing Chris rock got slap by will smith Seeing Chris rock got slap by will smith https://t.co/0ZOhUH5qrx

At the 94th Academy Awards, Rock compared Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia and shaved her head last summer, to Demi Moore's bald character "G.I. Jane" at the event, causing Smith to hit him.

Following this, Smith shouted at the stage after returning to his seat:

“Keep my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth!”

Before exiting the stage, a startled Rock resumed his address. Smith won the Best Actor Oscar for his performance in King Richard a few moments later.

Roger Aleixo @cisco7 @chrisrock Hi Jada @jadapsmith The world has been unkind to you, lately. What Will did at the Oscars was terrible, especially at his once friend Chris Rock. Hopefully, they will be friends again. Sending prayers all your ways for healing and love. #WillSmith Hi Jada @jadapsmith The world has been unkind to you, lately. What Will did at the Oscars was terrible, especially at his once friend Chris Rock. Hopefully, they will be friends again. Sending prayers all your ways for healing and love. #WillSmith @chrisrock https://t.co/Yfij7kScd2

Despite officially apologizing to Rock in a statement, Smith is said to have failed to contact the comic personally to apologize for the attack.

Smith later resigned from the Academy earlier this month, meaning he will no longer be able to vote on future Oscars.

Because he assaulted Rock, the Academy's board of directors barred the actor from attending any Oscar-related activities for the next ten years.

Edited by Suchitra