When will The $100,000 Pyramid Season 6 Episode 3 air? Celebrity guests, format and more explored

The $100,000 Pyramid will be back for yet another episode on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 10 pm ET on ABC. Season 6 of the hit game-show is back with another episode of fun-filled questions and guesses, along with another set of popular celebrity guests who will help contestants win the grand cash prize.

The ABC show has been extremely popular among viewers since its Season 6 premiere on July 10, 2022, primarily because of its interesting format and questions and the fact that viewers can also enjoy the game along with contestants, as is evident on social media.

Every week, the show is divided into two competitions with two celebrity guests each. Each installment runs for half an hour and has rounds with unique topics for contestants to guess. Celebrities who have already been featured include: Lindsey Vonn, Russell Peters, Jason Alexander, Wayne Knight, Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, Bobby Moynihan and Ron Funches.

What to expect from The $100,000 Pyramid Season 6 Episode 3?

Back as the host of The $100,000 Pyramid, Michael Strahan will be back to ask some fun questions to the two contestants as well as the celebrity guests for the episode. The two teams will engage in numerous rounds of word-association games in an effort to bag a certain cash prize each round.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"In an all-new “The $100,000 Pyramid,” “Jeopardy” host Ken Jennings goes head-to-head with television host Ross Mathews, then RuPaul (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”) competes against television personality Carson Kressley."

There will be two rounds for each set of teams on The $100,000 Pyramid, where the contestant and the celebrity guest will take turns in choosing a topic from the board and associating a hint at each of the words given to them on the screen. The teams will also shuffle up halfway into the game wherein the contestants will have to play with the other celebrity guests.

Contestants who win each round will go to the winners circle along with the celebrity guest where they will try and associate as many hints as possible for the famous personality to guess the answer. With each correct answer, they earn a certain amount and in the last round, if the guest manages to guess all correctly, then the contestant goes home with $100,000.

The $100,000 Pyramid viewers are interested in seeing the camaraderie shared by the celebrity duo in each installment and the interesting way in which they take their experience into guessing the answer to associating words. Contestants also often share heartwarming stories of overcoming trials and tribulations that garner wide support from viewers on social media.

Last week, viewers witnessed hip-hop stars Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla $ign play the game with two contestants, Alonte and Tatiana. Wiz helped Tatiana by guessing the answers correctly and winning her the cash prize. The second installment was graced by Bobby Moynihan and Ron Funches who helped contestants Jesse Rebhan and Luke Noffke. Jesse, with Rob's help, won $100,000.

The $100,000 Pyramid has been renewed for the sixth season this year, owing to the success of its previous installements. This season has seen some really popular celebrities grace the stage and it is only going to get better. Celebrities from various areas of the entertainment industry are set to appear on the show.

Tune in to an all-new exciting episode of The $100,000 Pyramid this Sunday on ABC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far