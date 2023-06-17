The Horror of Dolores Roach on Amazon Prime: Everything we know so far

The Horror of Dolores Roach, a brand new and highly gripping comedy thriller series, is all set to make its debut exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on July 7, 2023. Aaron Mark has served as the creator of the series, which has been gleaned from Mark's Spotify podcast of the same name. The creator had initially developed the story for a one-woman play named Empanada Loca.

The Horror of Dolores Roach centers around a woman named Dolores Roach, who is gifted with a "magic touch." In this series, Dolores will be seen going through several unimaginable troubles as she tries to live a normal life right after being released from prison.

Since the release of the official trailer by Prime Video, the show has already garnered considerable positive attention from the audience due to its intriguing plotline and promising cast. Thus, viewers have been quite eager to learn all about the series.

The Horror of Dolores Roach has a total of eight episodes in season 1

What to expect from season 1 of The Horror of Dolores Roach?

The upcoming show is scheduled to be released on July 7, 2023, exclusively on Prime Video. The show's creator has also acted as the writer of the series, along with Dara Resnik, Michelle Badillo, Joe Hortua, Brian Otaño, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and Mariah Wilson.

The list of directors for the series entails Hiromi Kamata, Eduardo Sánchez, America Young, Roxann Dawson, and Edward Ornelas. The official synopsis for the Prime Video show, provided by the streaming platform, reads as follows:

"After an unjust 16-year prison sentence, Dolores Roach (Justina Machado) returns to a gentrified Washington Heights, where she reunites with an old stoner friend, Luis, who lets her live and work as a masseuse in the basement under his empanada shop. When the promise of her newfound stability is quickly threatened, “Magic Hands” Dolores is driven to shocking extremes to survive."

The official synopsis and trailer provide viewers with hints and glimpses regarding what the new series has in store for them. By the looks of it, the eight-episode series appears to be full of highly thrilling incidents as the lead character Dolores Roach will be seen going to any length in order to ensure her own safety and survive.

As the trailer showcases, after getting out of prison, Dolores will be seen opening up a massage parlor. However, her plan of living a normal, trouble-free life will go sideways when unfortunate incidents start taking place. Thus, viewers are in for an arresting new series.

The cast list for The Horror of Dolores Roach

The cast members of the series include:

Justina Machado as Dolores Roach

Kita Updike as Nellie Morris

Alejandro Hernandez as Luis Batista

K. Todd Freeman as Jeremiah

Ilan Eskenazi as Jonah Pearlman

Jimmy Alvarez as Hector

Jessica Pimentel as Flora Frias

Marc Maron

Jean Yoon

The Horror of Dolores Roach will premiere on July 7, 2023, on Amazon Prime Video.

